Dima Watermelon brings debut show Ukrainian dream to Edinburgh Fringe

The best comedy comes from tragedy. For Dima Watermelon, being from Ukraine was already tragic enough… and then the war started.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his debut Edinburgh Fringe comedy hour Ukrainian Dream, Dima makes fun of Putin, Berlin techno clubs, interracial relationships, shark attacks, nuclear war, and other funny subjects. It's wild, hilarious, and he doesn't hold back!

Dima is a Ukrainian stand-up comedian currently living in Germany, but don’t worry - he hasn’t lived there long enough to lose his sense of humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also has a dream. And it's not just the destruction of Russia.

Dima Watermelon in "Ukrainian Dream"

The show brings Dima’s unique and hysterically honest Ukrainian perspective - so often overlooked in current political discussions - to Edinburgh Fringe audiences.

Dima’s comic style was described as ‘deadpan absurdity’ by Stewart Lee when he watched Dima’s split show From Ukraine With Laughs with Pavlo Voytovych in 2022.

Ukrainian Dream is on every day at Laughing Horse, The Raging Bull, throughout August. Advance tickets (PWYC starting at £5) are available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dima Watermelon is a 33-year-old Ukrainian residing in Berlin. And yes, Watermelon really is his real surname, simply translated into English.

Dima Watermelon in "Ukrainian Dream"

Being naturally funny, Dima discovered his comedic appeal when pranking friends after he moved to study Computer Science in Finland in 2013.

After spending two winters in Finland Dima started feeling a bit homesick, but not homesick enough to go all the way back to Ukraine. Berlin seemed like the perfect compromise, particularly East Berlin, which Dima has called home since 2015.

Within a few years, Dima established himself as a regular comedian in the Berlin stand-up scene. Over the course of his career, Dima has performed in more than 20 countries, including renowned locations like the Gotham Comedy Club in New York, the Comedy Store London, and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Living in three different countries, and visiting over 40, Dima is no longer simply Ukrainian, but not quite European either. Stuck in this absurd cultural limbo, he finds laughter to be his best coping mechanism.