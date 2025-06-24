Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish stars of musical Dear Evan Hansen have told how parents have spoken to them at the stage door to thank them for highlighting teens’ mental health struggles.

Ryan Kopel, who plays Evan Hansen, and Lauren Conroy, who portrays Zoe Murphy, in the musical, due to open at the Edinburgh Playhouse next week as the final stop on a UK tour, said different generations of families had spoken to them about how the show had resonated with them.

The show, which Mr Kopel described as a “stand-alone play with songs”, rather than a traditional musical format, tackles issues of anxiety and teen suicide.

“It’s one of those shows that when we were growing up, expanded beyond the world of theatre and penetrated culture more,” said Mr Kopel, from Kirriemuir in Angus.

“We’ve had such an amazing experience on this show that doesn’t happen with every show. But people will come to the stage door and tell us what the show means to them and what story they connected with, which has been incredible.

Lauren Conroy as Zoe Murphy and Ryan Kopel as Evan Hansen in musical Dear Evan Hansen. | Dear Evan Hansen

“One of the best messages I ever got was a mum who had come with her daughter and her own mum - three generations of women. She told me that after the show her daughter had said ‘that’s exactly how I feel’. She herself said she completely related to the struggles of the parents in the show and her mum, the grandma, said it framed mental health in a way they had never spoken about before and she never understood it.

“I really do think it taps into something different for every generation.”

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen, which will open at the Edinburgh Playhouse next week. | Dear Evan Hansen

Ms Conroy, who is from Glenrothes, said: “There’s so much in it that can resonate with teenagers, but also with everyone - parents too. There’s such a scope of real emotions.”