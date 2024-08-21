Dead End: an original play about friendship and the meaning of success

Show Don't Tell Productions presents a new funny and poignant play about an unravelling friendship.

Dead End is a brand-new play about two childhood friends, Bea and Olivia, whose relationship is falling apart. Set as a real-time conversational piece, the show is an intimate, funny and thoughtful exchange between two radically opposed point of views. It is set in Olivia’s ceramics studio and the progression between the scenes lies in the intensity of the arguments that potter Olivia and marketing director Bea throw at each other. The revelation of a past secret turns their friendship upside down.

The play highlights the dilemmas faced by young people today supposed to be environmental champions as well as chasing a great job, securing their future and being fulfilled all at the same time. At the core of Dead End lies the question of self vs society and the exploration of profound feelings of millennials and gen-zers.

"A lovely show. Very well written and performed by two very talented performers. It questions friendship, success and how relationships develop. This is what the fringe is about in my opinion." - audience review

"a confident piece of new writing" FringeReview

Dead End is at theSpace on the Mile from 12th-24th August