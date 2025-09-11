David Sedaris to appear at Usher Hall on 2026 UK tour

Kilimanjaro Live has announced that bestselling author and humourist David Sedaris will return to the UK in summer 2026, with a special date in Edinburgh.

An Evening with David Sedaris comes to Usher Hall on Saturday, July 4, forming part of a nine-date tour that begins in Brighton and finishes in Bristol on July 11. Other stops include Birmingham, Cambridge, Manchester, Poole, and two nights at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Edinburgh audiences will be able to enjoy readings from new and unpublished material, followed by a Q&A session. As has become tradition, Sedaris will also sign books and meet fans after the performance.

Sedaris has built an international reputation for his wry and insightful storytelling, covering themes of family, travel, ageing, politics and modern life. His bestselling books include Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and Calypso.

His most recent title, Happy-Go-Lucky, debuted at number one in the United States, while his first children’s book Pretty Ugly, illustrated by Ian Falconer, was published in 2024.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, Sedaris has written numerous essay collections, collaborated with his sister Amy Sedaris on plays, released acclaimed recordings, and contributed to publications and broadcasts in both the United States and the UK. His work has been translated into 32 languages, with more than 16 million copies in print.