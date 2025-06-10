The ballet was inspired by the 1979 film of the same name

Dancers took to Edinburgh’s Royal Mile ahead of the Scottish premiere of a ballet version of cult classic film Quadrophenia.

The ballet, performed from today at the city’s Festival Theatre, will recreate the story told in the 1979 film inspired by a best-selling album by the Who.

The dancers recreated a moment from the film of the same name. Pic: Lisa Ferguson | Scotsman

Originally an album recorded by The Who, it quickly became an iconic and multi-million selling success, which defined a generation.

In 1979, it inspired the cult classic feature film of the same name.