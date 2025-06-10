Dancers take to the Royal Mile ahead of Scottish premiere of ballet version of 1970s cult film
Dancers took to Edinburgh’s Royal Mile ahead of the Scottish premiere of a ballet version of cult classic film Quadrophenia.
The ballet, performed from today at the city’s Festival Theatre, will recreate the story told in the 1979 film inspired by a best-selling album by the Who.
Originally an album recorded by The Who, it quickly became an iconic and multi-million selling success, which defined a generation.
In 1979, it inspired the cult classic feature film of the same name.
The production features an orchestral version of the album by Rachel Fuller, choreography by Paul Roberts, direction by Rob Ashford and costumes by renowned British fashion house Paul Smith.
