Dance explores time's relationship to memory in The Weight of Then

The Weight of Then explores how we remember and interpret life’s most memorable moments. Whether it’s recalling the joy of childhood games, coming to terms with one’s gender and sexuality, or coping with the pain of loss, Yonder explores the relationship between time and memory.

The Weight of Then is more of a question than an answer. Just as they did in their previous performances Co/lapse, IRL, and Unstuck with You,Yonder is using contemporary dance as a medium to think through an idea. It’s a refreshingly engaging and conceptually powerful way of connecting with their audience through movement. The Weight of Then is not for the passive observer. Rather, Yonder invites the audience to actively question not just what is happening on stage, but when it is happening.

Yonder Contemporary Dance Company is composed of top students from the University of Alabama’s Department of Theatre and Dance, and their work defies expectations for university-level choreography. Each concept-heavy piece is created collaboratively over the course of three months, with a focus on crafting dances that are as thought-provoking as they are entertaining. After a tour across the Southeastern United States, where the company considers audience feedback and refines the work, they travel to Edinburgh to share the work with international audiences at the Fringe. “We’re excited to be returning to the Fringe this year,” said Yonder’s Artistic Director, Sarah Barry, “The personal stories that inspired this work have created strong bonds within the company and with our audiences, and we’re excited to extend that connection to a global community at the Fringe.” This is Yonder Contemporary Dance Company's fourth time bringing a show to the Fringe and their third time performing with Greenside Venues.

Listings Information

Venue: Greenside @ George Street, Lime Studio (Venue 236)

Tickets: £12 Full, £10 Concession

Previews: 2-3 Aug 2025 Dates: 4-9 Aug 2025

Time: 5.30pm (40 min)

1 . Contributed University of Alabama junior, Kenzie Greer, exploring the concept of time through contemporary dance. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Micah Courtland, MFA student, examining the sense of self coming of age. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Dancers coming together to explore the common themes that connect strangers through time. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Artists displaying the discovery of nostalgic memories through creative movement. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales