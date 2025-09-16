Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish writer Damian Barr has said he has felt "anxious and afraid" during a book tour, claiming it feels "less safe" now to be a queer author.

Maggie & Me author Mr Barr said a “vocal minority” had made it feel “different” to be a “queer writer sharing queer stories”.

He said one heckler had "stormed out raging about homosexuals". Mr Barr said another woman had prayed for him during events to promote his new book, The Two Roberts.

The Lanarkshire-born author said: “At points on this book tour, I've felt anxious and afraid. When a heckler stormed out raging about 'homosexuals' (my novel is full of them and I am one). When a woman prayed for me/at me. A vocal minority. But It feels different, less safe, to be out in the world as a queer writer sharing queer stories now.

“To be clear, this is a very small number of people - 99.9 per cent have been wonderful and open-hearted and kind and loving. I take great hope and courage from that. And the venues and staff have all been supportive, as is the team around me. But still, it is different and it feels important to acknowledge that.”

Mr Barr’s new novel is a reimagining of the relationship of Scottish artists Robert Colquhoun and Robert MacBryde, who were lovers and art world celebrities in the 1940s and 1950s.

Damian Barr - credit Kirsty Anderson | Damian Barr - credit Kirsty Anderson

Mr Barr’s book tour started in August with appearances at London’s Southbank Centre and the Edinburgh International Book Festival. He has continued through locations including Chichester, Hove, Glasgow and St Andrews. Mr Barr still has seven dates left on the tour, including an appearance at Wigtown Book Festival early next month.

In an edit to his post on social media, Mr Barr added: “Thank you for all the messages about this - it's been quite overwhelming really, in a good way. I hesitated to share any of this because the vast majority of people and ALL the venue and publishing teams have been welcoming and supportive. But I was feeling alone with it and that is what bigots want us to feel.

“What I've found, sadly, is other writers and artists telling me the same. What helps? Allies being actively supportive - turning up to events and taking up space, smiling faces and good faith questions (however they are worded). Community and solidarity are what will get us through this moment together.”

Former Scottish Makar Jackie Kay, who was due to interview Mr Barr at an event in Manchester last night, replied: “Sorry you have had those experiences - even that 1 per cent is too many!”

Jenni Fagan said: “You are wonderful and deserve all the support and celebration for your work and not a hairline of fear because of homophobes.”