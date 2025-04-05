Curtain rises on new song cycle at Laidlaw Music Centre

Ben Hayes, Jobim Ffrench and Emily Kemp in rehearsal.Ben Hayes, Jobim Ffrench and Emily Kemp in rehearsal.
A new song cycle, Of Ballades, Fables & Legend, is set to take place at the Laidlaw Music Centre (McPherson Recital Room) in St Andrews next Friday (April 18).

Composed by Jobim Ffrench and Alexis Ffrench, the performance promises to bring to life characters from myth and folklore through a dynamic fusion of musical styles and genres.

The collection of 18 pieces is the result of months of collaboration between father and son, alongside a talented creative team. Directed by Ava Pegg-Davies, this performance will feature award-winning pianist Zach Brandman and a stellar lineup of vocalists: Emily Kemp, Jobim Ffrench, Sereena Pallana, and Ben Hayes.

The cast and production team, all students at the University of St Andrews, share a passion for both innovative music and performance. This project marks an exciting and unique collaboration between Jobim Ffrench and his father, the world-renowned pianist Alexis Ffrench.

There are two shows scheduled for Friday (April 18), at 5:30pm and 8pm.

Tickets: https://fixr.co/event/of-ballades-fables-and-legend-tickets-378552704

