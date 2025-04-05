Curtain rises on new song cycle at Laidlaw Music Centre

Ben Hayes, Jobim Ffrench and Emily Kemp in rehearsal.

A new song cycle, Of Ballades, Fables & Legend, is set to take place at the Laidlaw Music Centre (McPherson Recital Room) in St Andrews next Friday (April 18).

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Composed by Jobim Ffrench and Alexis Ffrench, the performance promises to bring to life characters from myth and folklore through a dynamic fusion of musical styles and genres.

The collection of 18 pieces is the result of months of collaboration between father and son, alongside a talented creative team. Directed by Ava Pegg-Davies, this performance will feature award-winning pianist Zach Brandman and a stellar lineup of vocalists: Emily Kemp, Jobim Ffrench, Sereena Pallana, and Ben Hayes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast and production team, all students at the University of St Andrews, share a passion for both innovative music and performance. This project marks an exciting and unique collaboration between Jobim Ffrench and his father, the world-renowned pianist Alexis Ffrench.

There are two shows scheduled for Friday (April 18), at 5:30pm and 8pm.