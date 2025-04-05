Curtain rises on new song cycle at Laidlaw Music Centre
Composed by Jobim Ffrench and Alexis Ffrench, the performance promises to bring to life characters from myth and folklore through a dynamic fusion of musical styles and genres.
The collection of 18 pieces is the result of months of collaboration between father and son, alongside a talented creative team. Directed by Ava Pegg-Davies, this performance will feature award-winning pianist Zach Brandman and a stellar lineup of vocalists: Emily Kemp, Jobim Ffrench, Sereena Pallana, and Ben Hayes.
The cast and production team, all students at the University of St Andrews, share a passion for both innovative music and performance. This project marks an exciting and unique collaboration between Jobim Ffrench and his father, the world-renowned pianist Alexis Ffrench.
There are two shows scheduled for Friday (April 18), at 5:30pm and 8pm.
Tickets: https://fixr.co/event/of-ballades-fables-and-legend-tickets-378552704