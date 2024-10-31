Crisp and sandwich lovers rejoice: Walkers partners with Subway to giveaway Walkers with every Sub this National Sandwich Day

We all love a lunchtime sandwich but what if you could give your lunch the ultimate upgrade thanks to Walkers crisps? Because, let’s face it, no sandwich is complete without the irresistible crunch of Walkers crisps.

In celebration of National Sandwich Day, which takes place on November 3, the iconic crisp brand, Walkers and lunchtime favourite, Subway® have teamed up to ensure all lunches can be packed full of crunch by giving away a FREE packet of Walkers crisps to Subway Rewards® members when you purchase any Sub, wrap or salad* from October 30 – November 26.

Research recently commissioned by Walkers, revealed almost three quarters of Brits (74%) eat a sandwich for their lunch at least once a week and additionally, crisps are the number one side for people to enjoy with their lunch - so what better way to celebrate the humble sandwich this November 3rd than by giving away the nation its favourite lunchtime companion at no additional cost!

Everyone can get in on the action but you’ll have to be quick as this offer won’t be around for long. The offer will run across all Subway® stores in the UK from October 30 until November 26 inclusive and can be redeemed either in-restaurant or via click and collect with the Subway Rewards® app.