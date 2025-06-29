Craigtoun Country Fayre

By The Friends of Craigtoun
Contributor
Published 29th Jun 2025, 16:34 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 09:48 BST
The best start to the Fife school holidays

As always, we will be marking the start of the Fife school summer holidays with our Craigtoun Country Fayre. It's a great family-friendly day out and with free entry, free parking and lots of free entertainment, it's budget-friendly too!

Saturday, July 5

11am - 4pm: Story Telling with our professional storyteller

Rio Grande Miniature Railwayplaceholder image
Rio Grande Miniature Railway

12 - 2pm: Character Fun and Kids' Disco with the Jolly Jigglers

2 - 4pm: Music from the Happy Ukes

Sunday, July 6

11am - 4pm: Story Telling with our professional storyteller

Craigtoun Country Fayreplaceholder image
Craigtoun Country Fayre

From 11am: Archery practice with Ancrum Outdoor Centre

From 11am: Static Falconry Display

12pm: A performance from Cupar & District Pipe Band

1pm: Music from the Haydays Ukelele Band

2pm: Falconry Flying Display

4pm: Falconry Flying Display

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the Event Arena you will find a plethora of craft stalls and charities both in the tents and in their own gazebos and Bowbridge Farm Alpacas will be set up for petting and photo opportunities. Face painting will be available on the Friends of Craigtoun stall between 12 and 3pm.

We have some great prizes lined up for this year's Country Fayre Raffle, including Bed & Breakfast for 2 at the Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews. Tickets cost £2 each and are already on sale in our Ticket Office when the attractions are running. The draw will be made at 4pm on Sunday, July 6.

All in all, it looks set to be a great weekend! 😀

Related topics:FifeTickets
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice