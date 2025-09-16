Contemporary Ritual Theatre makes Scotland debut with visceral folk tragedy

Pioneering Great Yarmouth theatre company, Contemporary Ritual Theatre (CRT) makes its Scotland debut as it presents SALT, a new form of “ritual theatre” by Beau Hopkins, devised to unite and transform audiences. Following a sell-out tour of East Anglia and London in 2024, SALT returns for a UK-wide tour with ten dates along Scotland’s coastal regions funded by The National Lottery through Creative Scotland.

The East Norfolk coast. 1770. Man Billy, a pious young fisherman, lives with his domineering Mother, Widow Pruttock. Two things govern their life: the herring harvest and devotion to God. Into this cold and isolated life comes Sheldis, a singer with supernatural gifts. As Billy's obsession with her grows, his Mother, believing him bewitched, will do anything to break the spell.

Filled with sea shanties, dances, hymns and folk songs, SALT is a visceral tale of faith, jealousy and demonic passion.

Inspired by the migration path of herring in the North Sea, SALT will visit coastal locations across Scotand. The production opened at Shetland Arts on 05 September, before following the historical route of herring as they navigate Scotland’s coast, with performances at Lyth Arts Centre, Wick (11-13 Sep); Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, Perth (18-19 Sep); Paisley Arts Centre, Paisley (20 Sep); and Universal Hall, Findhorn (25 Sep).

Beau Hopkins, playwright and director said: “I cannot wait to bring SALT to Scotland. The landscape, heritage and music of the Scottish coast were key inspirations in our planning for the SALT UK tour. We believe that the play's setting themes and story, as well as its use of folk songs, will speak to the spirit and traditions of Scotland's coastal communities, and the tour will honour the key role played by Scottish fishermen in the rich history of herring fishing.”

Founded in 2022 in Great Yarmouth by Beau Hopkins, CRT is committed to developing a new form of theatre known as 'ritual theatre'. Emphasising the close physical connection of performers and audience, SALT integrates song, movement, dance, and masking to create a visceral and austere theatrical experience. Using only a circle on the ground for a stage, CRT unites and transforms audiences and performers within a single, unforgettable ritual.