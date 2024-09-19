Common Tongue: New show about Scots at Storytelling Centre for one night only

Common Tongue - a brand new theatre show from a team of young Scottish theatremakers "aboot imperfect Scots" will perform at the Scottish Storytelling Centre on Saturday, September 28.

Common Tongue, a brand new play exploring the impact of language and identity in Scotland, presented by JGProducing in association with Cumbernauld Theatre and supported by Creative Scotland, is coming to the Scottish Storytelling Centre on the Royal Mile for one performance at 7.30pm on Saturday, September 28.

Written and directed by Fraser Scott, produced by Jennifer Galt, and with dramaturgy provided by esteemed poet Leyla Josephine; Common Tongue is ‘a play aboot imperfect Scots’, a fast-paced and quick-witted one-person show utilising projected creative captioning throughout. The show sees Bonnie, a young woman from Paisley - played by Olivia Caw - navigate her relationship with the way she (and the audience) speaks, coming to grips with the implications of her language, dialect and accent.

Some folk are happy tae listen tae thairsel speak. A cannae understaun that.

Olivia Caw, who plays Bonnie, in rehearsals.

Common Tongue is the first funded artistic foray from a team of young, Scottish, independent theatremakers dedicated to thinking about what it means to show Scotland on stage. Common Tongue premieres at Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse before the performance at Edinburgh's Scottish Storytelling Centre.

