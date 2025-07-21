Comedy legend Bobby Davro returns to The Fringe following last year's sell-out success
Bobby says: "I was blown away by the audience's reaction to my debut Edinburgh Fringe show last year, so am very excited to be returning with more jokes, more impressions and more songs- if its funny its in the show."
Audience reviews
“Couldn't stop laughing from start to finish.”
“Bobby’s ability to ad lib and involve and react to audience is class”
“Great to see Bobby live on stage – the gags kept on coming with perfect timing, and the audience loved them!”
Bobby Davro has been one of the UK's top comics and best-known celebrity entertainers for over 40 years. Over the years, he has appeared on numerous TV shows from Live at Her Majesty's to many of his own, through to regular appearances on Eastenders and shows including Dancing on Ice.
His popularity was at its highest during the mid-1980s with his own Saturday night ITV shows, Bobby Davro on the Box, Bobby Davro's TV Annual andBobby Davro's TV Weekly. He also made appearances on the popular comedy impressions sketch show a. He then went on to play Vinnie Monks in BBC's Eastenders in 2007 and has appeared on a host of reality type shows including Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Come Dine With Me.
He has headlined for over fifteen years in pantomime across the country and his live stand up shows are legendary.
Here he is, a comedian at the top of his game, back live on stage with a masterclass in stand-up comedy.
BOBBY DAVRO - FUNNY MAGNET RUNS AT FRANKENSTEIN PUB, BIER KELLER ON GEORGE IV BRIDGE FROM 1 -24 AUGUST. FOR TICKETS http://www.frankensteinedinburgh.co.u/. +44 (0)131 226 0000