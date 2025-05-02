Comedian Paul Chowdhry brings 2025 stand-up tour to Glasgow

Multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and writer Paul Chowdhry has announced his brand-new ‘Englandia’ UK stand-up tour for 2025. The show will head to Glasgow's SEC Armadillo on Thursday 22nd May, with tickets available now.

Renowned as the most successful British Indian stand-up comedian in British history, Paul’s career is marked by numerous accolades and groundbreaking achievements. In a remarkable feat, Paul completed his Family-Friendly Comedian nationwide UK tour from 2021 to 2023, which saw three extensions due to overwhelming demand. This tour garnered widespread praise, culminating in a sold-out run at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023, where it earned rave reviews and ratings ranging from 4 to 5 stars.

This follows Live Innit, a record-breaking tour that saw Paul perform five nights at the Hammersmith Apollo and become the first British-Asian stand-up to sell out London's Wembley Arena. Paul’s talent has earned him prestigious awards, including “Best Live Event” at the ITV Asian Media Awards, “Comedian of the Year” at the Asian Voice Awards, and the esteemed “Eastern Eye Comedian of the Year” award. Described by The Eastern Eye as “the greatest British Asian comedian of all time,” Paul’s impact on the comedy scene is undeniable.