Comedian Graham Norton appointed to key role at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Graham Norton began his career at the Fringe 35 years ago

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Norton has been named as the newest “alumni” ambassador of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - 35 years after launching his entertainment career with a show in a 60-seater festival venue.

The role will see the star, who returns to the Fringe most years, join actor Brian Cox, comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society’s honorary president Phoebe Waller-Bridge to act as an advocate for the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for his popular BBC One chat show, and as the UK’s host for Eurovision, Norton’s entertainment career dates back to 1991 when he was refining his craft as a stand-up comedian at the Fringe, performing Mother Teresa of Calcutta’s Grand Farewell Tour in the Pleasance Attic, a then-newly opened venue at the Pleasance.

In the years following, Norton made the move to mainstream television, as priest Father Noel in Father Ted, while still making frequent appearances at the Fringe, culminating in him being shortlisted for the prestigious Perrier Award in 1997.

Launched in 2007, The Graham Norton Show is one of the BBC’s top-rated entertainment shows, with stars from across the world taking to the red sofa every Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Norton has been appointed to a key role at the Fringe. | Edinburgh festival Fringe

Norton, who is also a published author and hosts the popular podcast Wanging On with Maria McErlane, said: “It’s hard to believe that my connection to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe dates back nearly 35 years. As an emerging comedian back in the early ‘90s, everyone in the industry knew that you had to make the journey to Edinburgh and its Fringe for the opportunities that you have to develop your craft with a live audience, but also to meet and network with the thousands of industry that go there to look for talent.

“Through my chat show I meet and talk to those across the entertainment industry every week, and you’d be hard pressed to find someone on the sofa that hasn’t been to the Fringe either to perform or to watch shows at some point in the past. I’m delighted to be announced as an ambassador of the Edinburgh Fringe and look forward to visiting the festival next August.”

Tony Lankester, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “Our ambassadors represent the critical role the Fringe plays in the lives of so many who got their start on the stages of Edinburgh and, today, are at the top of their game in the world of the arts.