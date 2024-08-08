Chris Weir brings debut show Well Flung to Edinburgh Fringe

Comedian Chris Weir (BBC Scotland) is bringing his eagerly anticipated debut hour Well Flung to Edinburgh Fringe 2024.

The Scottish Comedy Awards Best Newcomer Nominee will regale audiences with the highs and lows of his first ever holiday fling. Set in the sunny cruising beaches of Gran Canaria, Well Flung is a modern-day gay rom-com not to be missed.

In his debut show, Chris Weir examines the accelerated pressures of an intense five-day romance. Usually more at home being single, Chris navigates the ups and downs of sudden monogamy, romantic expectations, financial imbalances, inevitable fallouts, wandering eyes and gay romps - all from the perspective of a 34-year old relationship outsider, trying to figure out if what he wants isn’t actually what he needs.

Ultimately, Chris will pose Edinburgh crowds one question: is companionship worth it, or are we better off alone?

Chris Weir in "Well Flung"

Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian Of The Year finalist Chris Weir says, “I was just looking for a relaxing holiday. I wanted to lie on the sand and go from ivory to peach (my full tanning range). Suddenly this guy comes along, and I give up my plans like it’s the 18th century and I have a dowry to spend.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the full crazy story with crowds this Fringe. One hour every day to get to know the audience, laugh with each other, then decide whether we should go our separate ways or stay together forever! People will have to come see the show to find out if we’re soulmates.”

Well Flung is on at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose throughout Edinburgh Fringe this August. Advance tickets (£9-£12) are available to book here.

Chris Weir hails from Edinburgh. He is a stand-up comic, comedy writer and is willing to dance for food.

Chris is a regular host at The Stand, Glasgow and Edinburgh and performs at clubs across the UK. Chris was a support act on Morgan Rees’ Turning Thirsty 2024 tour.

He is also co-host of brand new podcast Chris and Krystal Are In Heat. Together with comic Krystal Evans, every episode features a guest comedian discussing a sex or relationship topic of their choice, ranging from sex toys and dirty talk, to long distance relationships and growing up gay. Featured guests include Alison Spittle, Eleanor Morton and Liam Withnail. The first season will be released on streaming platforms this summer.

Chris’ career has seen him reach the finals of Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian of the Year 2022, the final of Scottish Comedian of the Year 2019, the semi-finals of 2019’s So You Think You’re Funny, and he was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2020 Scottish Comedy Awards. He wrote, produced and starred in musical comedy short The Impasse for BBC Scotland. Watch it here.

