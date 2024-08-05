A knockout solo show about one woman’s love of pro wrestling. Part confessional, part exuberant oral history of sports entertainment’s greatest matches and most loved characters. Acclaimed comedian Tegan Verheul leaves no Stone (Cold) unturned in her unflinchingly raw autobiographical debut that grapples with heartbreak, friendship and the healing power of bloodsport.

Returning to the fringe by popular demand, ‘Chokeslam’ is a testament to Verheul’s mastery in physical storytelling. With minimal set and props, Verheul’s commanding presence transforms an intimate stage into a grand arena, engaging the imagination of her audience in a powerful way. Whether you’re a hardcore wrestling aficionado or a newcomer to the world of body slams, you’re in for an enthralling experience. Last year’s run was a smash hit, resonating with a diverse crowd and garnering rave reviews for its universal appeal and Verheul’s dynamic performance.⁠⁠“The first sighting of a performer who emanates star quality and has a vibrant, irresistible energy.” - ReviewsHub“Charming and funny, Tegan Verheul is an exceptional storyteller.” ★★★★ InstaFest⁠“High energy throughout.” ★★★★ Samuel Brookes⁠“Boner-inducing” ★★★★★ Joshua Bethania