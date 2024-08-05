Chokeslam
Riotously funny, unexpectedly touching, brilliantly human. You will leave a wrestling fan.
Returning to the fringe by popular demand, ‘Chokeslam’ is a testament to Verheul’s mastery in physical storytelling. With minimal set and props, Verheul’s commanding presence transforms an intimate stage into a grand arena, engaging the imagination of her audience in a powerful way. Whether you’re a hardcore wrestling aficionado or a newcomer to the world of body slams, you’re in for an enthralling experience. Last year’s run was a smash hit, resonating with a diverse crowd and garnering rave reviews for its universal appeal and Verheul’s dynamic performance.“The first sighting of a performer who emanates star quality and has a vibrant, irresistible energy.” - ReviewsHub“Charming and funny, Tegan Verheul is an exceptional storyteller.” ★★★★ InstaFest“High energy throughout.” ★★★★ Samuel Brookes“Boner-inducing” ★★★★★ Joshua Bethania
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.