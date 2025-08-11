Chillest show at Edinburgh Fringe? Try the Channel sound bath
Inspired by the sonic meditations of American composer Pauline Oliveros, Channel has been created by Jack McGuire as an introduction to communal and attentive listening.
A live electronic music performance in the form of a sound bath, Channel encourages audiences to reflect on the overwhelming noise of social media through mindful, meditative listening.
McGuire provides a gentle, sensory space, creating a live soundscape through an experimental approach to layering sound. Audience members are invited to contribute to and become a part of the ambient soundscape by contributing sounds in the available side microphones.
Chanting, singing, and all sounds are welcomed and mixed by McGuire into the sound bath. Others choose to fall into a deep meditative state, for an hour of restorative stillness.
Whichever your path, we're grateful this offering exists at the Fringe this season; it's not every day you get to replenish your energy mid-festival.
Channel isat Assembly Roxy, Snug, 30 Jul – 24 Aug 2025 (not 12), 14.40 (15.40).