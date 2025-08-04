Chef Modou Diagne to bring experimental dining to the Edinburgh Fringe

This August, one of Scotland’s most exciting culinary talents is bringing an unmissable dining experience to the heart of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acclaimed chef Modou Diagne will bring his TRUST dining concept to Scotland's capital as a limited-run pop-up restaurant from August 7th - 24th only, offering a bold, immersive tasting menu that redefines food boundaries. There is no set menu. Instead, diners will be treated to a dynamic, ever-changing tasting experience shaped entirely by Modou and his team, celebrating seasonality, bold flavours, and the power of storytelling through food.

Helmed by Senegalese-born Chef Modou Diagne, the visionary behind Glasgow’s much-loved 111 by Modou and newly opened Trust by Modou, the pop-up Edinburgh restaurant invites guests to surrender control and embrace the unexpected. With no menu and no choices, diners are asked to place their full trust in the chef – and in return, receive an ever-changing, multi-course journey through Modou’s creativity, culture, and passion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trust by Modou at the Edinburgh Fringe will be located at Somewhere by Nico in the city's West End will seat a limited number of guests each evening, creating an intimate and theatrical food experience that echoes the spirit of the Fringe itself – spontaneous, surprising, and deeply personal.

The 5 course tasting experience will be available from 7th August for £30pp

Chef Modou Diagne said; “TRUST is about letting go – of expectations, of assumptions – and allowing yourself to be surprised. It’s storytelling through food, and there’s no better time or place to do that than during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival".

With only three weeks to experience this one-of-a-kind culinary event, reservations are highly recommended. The 5 course menu is priced at £30pp with curated drinks pairings priced at £28pp.The TRUST team will be offering evening seatings, Wednesday to Sunday only from August 7th - August 24th 2025.

Trust by Modou: Pop-Up will be located at 39a Charlotte Ln, Edinburgh EH2 4RA inside Somewhere by Nico Edinburgh.