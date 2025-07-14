Celebration of Roma culture returns with packed programme of events

Scotland’s annual celebration of Roma culture, the Ando Glaso Roma Fest, has announced a packed programme of music, arts and dance for 2025.

Taking place on 12 and 13 September 2025 at BaaD and Elim Church, the festival showcases the best of Roma culture from Scotland and across Europe, with this year’s programme featuring five core strands: a Youth Festival, international concert series, short film competition, craft fair, and a cultural symposium.

Highlights include performances from Lucie Bikarova, a Czech Rn’B singer bringing Roma traditions to the mainstream, and Bobby Blaze, dubbed the “Roma Snoop Dogg.” Other artists on the bill include Romanian manele icon Marius de la Brasov, Belgian multi-instrumentalist Tcha Limberger, local fusion band ZOR, and gypsy jazz group Del Artek. The festival finale will feature high-energy Cuban rhythms from the Sambroso All Stars.

Alongside the performances, a symposium titled Making Space: Roma Accessing Arts & Culture will feature Roma artists, activists and policymakers from across Europe, including Iulian Paraschiv, State Secretary within the Romanian Government; Terezia Rostas, and David Tiser, in what organisers believe will be the largest Roma cultural gathering ever held in Scotland.

Ando Glaso Roma Fest Founder and Director: Janos Lang

Festival founder Janos Lang said: “Our mission is to celebrate Roma culture, challenge stereotypes and create real opportunities for Roma artists. We’re excited to welcome audiences for a weekend of connection, creativity and inclusion.”