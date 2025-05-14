Celebrating 40 years of The List: Festival Awards return to honour Edinburgh’s creative spirit

As the beating heart of the world’s arts calendar, Edinburgh is no stranger to acclaim. But in August 2025, the city will play host once more to an accolade with a distinctly Scottish voice: The List Festival Awards are set to return, shining a spotlight on the artists, ideas and innovation that define the Edinburgh Festivals.

Following the success of its inaugural ceremony in 2024, The List—Scotland’s longest-standing guide to arts and culture—is doubling down in its 40th anniversary year. With four new categories, the 2025 awards aim to reflect the dazzling diversity of the festivals, and crucially, champion homegrown and international talent alike.

Rooted in The List’s mission since 1985—to connect audiences with culture across Scotland—the Festival Awards embody the pulse of the city in August. From theatre, literature and comedy to dance and children's programming, the awards celebrate not only artistic excellence but also the social and cultural conversations sparked on stages across the capital.

New for 2025 is a suite of awards that sharpen the spotlight on often underrepresented genres and voices: Best Dance Show, Best Comedy Show, Best Kids Show, and a dedicated award for LGBTQIA+ Fringe artists. These join a robust selection of existing categories that highlight local brilliance, including Best Rising Scottish Artist and Best Scottish Film.

Last year’s recipients reflected the vivid talent on offer: Flannery O’kafka: For Willy Love, Booker T: Blue Babies Do Whatever They Want, Since Yesterday: The Untold Story of Scotland’s Girl Bands, and author K Patrick all took home well-earned honours. International categories, too, reinforce the Fringe’s global reach, such as the SoHo Playhouse’s International Fringe Encore Series and the Sit-Up Award for productions with social impact.

Perhaps most fitting in 2024 was the Spirit of the Fringe Award going to Summerhall’s Chief Executive, Sam Gough—an embodiment of the venue’s commitment to diverse programming and community support. As always, the awards are about more than prestige: they’re about recognising those who elevate the festival experience for everyone.

Editor of The List, Brian Donaldson, captures the sentiment well:

"There are various ways in which critics and audiences can show appreciation for artistic endeavour, and lavishing prizes on people is one important way to do it. Our second year of Festival Awards will honour even more brilliant shows and artists, and we can't wait to get stuck into another season of amazing culture."

As The List enters its fifth decade, it remains one of Scotland’s most trusted cultural curators, with a monthly magazine (weekly during the festivals), a thriving digital platform, and an editorial voice that continues to help audiences “get a life”—and celebrate it.