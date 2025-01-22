Celebrate Chinese New Year with a roster of blockbusters - and an all-time classic - at Vue venues in Scotland

By Anne Marie McDonnell
Contributor
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 11:04 BST
To mark the start of the Chinese calendar, Vue venues across Scotland will be showcasing a mixture of the latest big screen blockbusters from China as well as an anniversary screening of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon to celebrate Chinese New Year this January.

As we head into the Year of the Snake, 2025 also marks the 25th anniversary of Ang Lee’s martial arts masterpiece Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which heads back to the big screen (January 24).

Winner of four Academy Awards for its breath-taking action and beautiful visuals, the film follows a young Chinese warrior in 19th century China who steals the sword of a famed swordsman before escaping into a world of awe and adventure.

Humberto Michelacci, Screen Content Manager (International Film) at Vue, said: "We’re thrilled to ring in the Chinese New Year by celebrating the finest in Mandarin cinema, which is enjoying a remarkable surge in global popularity.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon returns to Vue for it's 25th anniversaryCrouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon returns to Vue for it's 25th anniversary
"We’re especially excited to welcome back the record-breaking Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon—a trailblazing film that paved the way for Mandarin cinema and firmly established the genre on the global stage."

