Catch A Chorus Line in the Festival Theatre this week only

Arguably the best-known stage choreography in musical theatre, A Chorus Line comes to the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh this week only.

With an insight to the passion and pain of New York Broadway auditions, A Chorus Line became an instant hit with both musical and dance fans but also the industry itself.

With music from Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban the original book was by James Kirkwood Jr and Nicolas Dante. Following workshops and trials off-Broadway the full show opened on Broadway in July 1975 directed by Michael Bennett.

Playing over 6000 performances there it became the longest running musical at that time, nominated for twelve Tony Awards winning nine and gaining the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1976. That year they opened in the West End and won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

The cast of A Chorus Line

Michael Bennett used real life testimonies to tell his story of a Broadway audition set in 1975 with seventeen hopefuls on stage where only eight will make the cut. We can witness each story of hopes, dreams and life itself as each dancer has their brief moment in the spotlight.

Ambitions are exposed in this cutthroat process and the characters here are seen by all as they do their utmost best to impress the ruthless director Zach.

Adam Cooper and Carly Mercedes-Dyer reprise their roles as Zach and Cassie from the Curve Theatre Leicester production in 2021 and of course we saw Carly in The Drifters Girl in Edinburgh back in May this year.

For this UK tour, the director is Nikolai Foster, choreography from Ellen Kane and musical direction and supervision by David Shrubsole. Aside from the sensational dancing there are some timeless songs along the way like One (Singular Sensation), I Hope I Get It, Nothing and the ballad What I Did For Love.

The show runs for 1 hour 52 mins with no interval.