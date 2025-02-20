"Captain Jones": The unexpected movie pairing of the year

2025’s biggest culture clash is upon us with the release of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and Captain America: Brave New World and film buffs can't get enough.

Cineworld is showing the two hotly anticipated films across a range of formats, where spectacular offers and merch will make your night at the flicks unforgettable.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Everyone’s favourite rom-com heroine returned to screens on Thursday February 13.

Cineworld's spectacular offers and exclusive merch will make your date night unforgettable

To mark the occasion. Cineworld is offering a bouquet of offers for partners and pals alike.

For groups of 4

Groups of four can bag tickets for only £28 with the Film Friends Pass when using the code – BRIDGETJONESCOMP

Not only that, but those who buy the Film Friends Pass can enter a competition to be in with a chance to win the ultimate Galentines trip for them and 3 friends which includes a stay in a London hotel, department store spending money, a private Bridget Jones guided tour of London, cocktail masterclass and more!

For couples

If you’re heading to Cineworld as a couple, we’re tweaking our ‘2 For’ offer with The Bridget Jones combo which offers amazing value with options to upgrade, add confectionery, or swap for alcoholic beverages.

As well as the regular offer – buy any regular soft or frozen drink with a regular popcorn, nachos, or hotdog – Bridget fans can swap their soft drink for wine, Prosecco, or Rosé Prosecco (for a small uplift). Top it all off with any bag of your favorite confectionery!

Captain America: Brave New World

Shield yourself and get ready to step into action with Captain America: Brave New World which hit screens on Friday, February 14!

To celebrate the return of Marvel’s iconic hero to the big screen, we’re excited to provide a marvellous line up of heroic merchandise for our customers who want to snack in true super-soldier style!

Choose from the Captain America or Red Hulk Cup and Topper, the iconic Captain America 3D Shield Bucket with Wings, or the Cineworld-exclusive Red Hulk Bust Popcorn Container. Plus, score exclusive discounts with any combo or Munchbox purchase.

Premium formats

Cineworld offers the ultimate viewing experience with a range of premium formats for this epic double bill.

For Captain America: Brave New World, immerse yourself in the action with IMAX's stunning visuals and sound, go extreme with exclusive multi sensory 4DX, or experience the world around you expend onto the side walls with exclusive ScreenX. Marvel fans can also enjoy the massive scale of Superscreen, classic 3D, or the comfort of our recliners in select locations.

For Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, trade your diary for a Superscreen or recliner seat and get ready for laughs, love, prosecco and popcorn!

Unlimited

The best value way to experience both sides of ‘Captain Jones’ is with a Cineworld Unlimited membership, which gives you unlimited cinema for one affordable monthly price, as well as loads more perks like in-cinema snack discounts, access to advance screenings, free Superscreen and upgrades other premium formats where you only have to pay the uplift.

