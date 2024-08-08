Bye Bye Baby at Edinburgh Fringe

Bye Bye Baby is a delicious comedic drama which will have you questioning everything you know about relationships, love and Adam Sandler. Will Dan and Julia resolve their differences and halt their impending divorce? Probably not but you’ll have a lot of fun watching them try.

Heartbreak. Hypocrisy. Hamsters.

Julia and Dan's marriage is on the rocks. Well, more than on the rocks. They're getting divorced. Amicably. For now. But when their lawyers step in, tensions and temperatures rise to breaking point. A dark comedy that delves into the complicated dynamics of a young marriage dashed by betrayal... and paperwork. With the lawyers holding a microscope to their relationship, boundaries are crossed and hidden characteristics are revealed. How well do you know the person sleeping next to you and does their lawyer know them better?

Knowing the offbeat, quirky content for which the Fringe is celebrated, the company sought to create a fresh, dark comedy with a serious core. This thinking led the four writer-actors (Lizzy Thistlethwayte, Clementine McNair Scott, Poppy Scales and Seamus Casey) to create a story about a divorce told from the perspective of the two lawyers as well as the couple, a nuanced narrative with no clear moral centre. The play was written entirely collaboratively with the writers also taking on the roles of the complicated characters, a process which, though a new challenge, has been immensely rewarding. Whilst the play is often deceptively comedic, it also addresses pressing topical issues such as a woman’s right to choose to have a child and male mental health and delves into several hugely complicated relationship dynamics. We very much hope that the play will both make people laugh but equally reflect on the themes at its core, going on to debate the characters well after the show has ended.

Bye Bye Baby Scratch Performance @ExeterPhoenix

On the Brink is a production company that champions inventive new theatre by young creatives, producing work which challenges social norms such a gender norms, family structures and power dynamics. Previous acclaimed work includes Laura Wade’s Colder than Here (June 2023), Noël Coward’s Tonight at 8:30 (November 2023), King John (February 2024) and The Crucible (June 2024).

Listings Information

Venue: Space 2 @ theSpaceontheMile

Dates: 12-24th August (Not 18th)

Time: 18:10pm (45 Mins)

Ticket prices: £10 / Concessions £8