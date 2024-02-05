Burns Night: Fourth Annual Cammy Shanks Community Foundation Burns Supper

After three successful Burns Suppers as the Cammy Shanks Burns Club – which has raised £10,000 for Maggies cancer centre Forth Valley – the fourth supper is being held at the Inchyra Grange hotel near Falkirk on 2 March. This will now be as part of the Cammy Shanks Community Foundation and every penny that is raised will be put back into the local community.

This year the speakers include Sophie Wallace of STV News and Good Morning Britain, a former Miss Scotland entrant as well as Jordan Young, an actor with credits such as River City, Scot Squad, Filth and Vigil.

The event has always proved to be a fantastic evening with hilarious speeches and entertainment.

So far, £10,000 has been raised for Maggie's cancer centre Forth Valley

Tickets are currently on sale for £35 and not only include the full evening of entertainment but also a two-course meal, auction and raffle. The organisers like to mix tradition and fun into an eventful evening.