Bucket List: a ghostly romantic comedy
“If I wasn’t dead, I’d kill myself.”
“Don’t say that.”
“No, I mean it – ghosts have the most appalling quality of life.”
Luke and Jess meet at a party. Several dates, an entire relationship and a bad breakup later, he reappears in her life to announce that he’s dead. As their story is played out back and forth in time, Luke and Jess are forced to reflect on their time together and decide whether they want to carry on being in each other’s lives – or afterlives. Bucket List is a darkly funny two-hander about being young and stupid, and older and wiser, and feeling like you're running out of time before you've even begun.
After performances at the Oxford Playhouse’s Burton Taylor Studio and New Wimbledon Theatre Studio, Bucket Listis coming to the Edinburgh Fringe from 12th-24th August. The show is an intimate, witty play that uses just two actors and a handful of props to chart Luke and Jess’s relationship. For fans of Nick Payne’s Constellations and Sam Steiner’s Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons, this is a love story told out of chronological order – the audience witnesses a couple falling for each other whilst also watching them at their lowest ebb. Bucket List will make you laugh, cry, and feel lucky to be alive.
★★★★★ "A must-see for anyone who loved One Day" - audience review
★★★★½ "Nothing short of outstanding… Exceptional in its mundanity and truly affecting in its closeness" - The President’s Husband’s Drama Reviews
Coming to TheSpace @ Surgeons' Hall, 12-17th August 10am and 19th-24th August 11:05am
Tickets are available at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/bucket-list
