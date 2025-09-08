British Wool launches nationwide competition for schoolchildren to design Shaun the Sheep’s new festive knit for Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day

Shaun the Sheep is returning in his woolliest role yet as Head of Wool for Save the Children's Christmas Jumper Day

This year Shaun the Sheep is returning in his woolliest role yet as Head of Wool for Save the Children's Christmas Jumper Day, which will be taking place on Thursday, December 11.

To celebrate his co-knit-ment to the cause, British Wool is launching a nationwide competition for primary schoolchildren to design Shaun the Sheep's Christmas jumper.

Christmas jumper collector extraordinaire Gyles Brandreth will join the judging panel to decide which design is made into an exclusive range of jumpers to raise funds for Save the Children.

The radio and television personality is well-known for his love of unique knitwear and dons a different jumper for each day of the year – so is expertly positioned to judge the winning jumper design.

This year marks 30 years since Shaun the Sheep first appeared on our screens wearing his iconic knitted jumper in Wallace and Gromit’s: A Close Shave, and this competition will be the first time Shaun’s jumper will be recreated from a child’s sketch into a real jumper – all for a woolly worthy cause.

The winning child’s design will be made into an exclusive range of Christmas jumpers made from British wool which will be available to purchase on the British Wool website (https://shop.britishwool.org.uk) and in selected Save the Children shops and online (https://shop.savethechildren.org.uk/), with 100% of profits donated to the charity to help children in the UK and across the world get the food, healthcare and education they need. ​

To enter the competition you can download the official design template from https://shop.britishwool.org.uk/sts-jumper/

Entries can be submitted by post or via email to [email protected]

All entries must clearly state the entrant’s full name, age, and the name of their school

The competition is for primary schoolchildren

The design must be Christmas-themed and designed on the official template provided

All entries must be received by 11:59pm on 30th September 2025

The winner will be selected by a panel of judges from British Wool, Aardman and Save the Children, as well as celebrity judge and Christmas jumper collector extraordinaire Gyles Brandreth. Chosen for its creativity, originality, and production suitability, the winning design will be announced during Wool Month in October 2025 via British Wool’s official channels. The winning jumper will be made from 100% British wool, a natural fibre that’s both renewable and biodegradable, making it one of the most sustainable Christmas jumpers ever made.

Gyles Brandreth said: “I’ve been collecting Christmas jumpers for more than half a century. I have jumpers for every occasion and I have over 365 jumpers for each day of the year. I am absolutely honoured to be part of the judging panel for this ewe-nique competition and I look forward to reviewing all the dashing entries! Any jumper can be a Christmas jumper, it’s just about wearing something you love. I hope children across the country feel inspired to pour their hearts into their designs knowing it could help support Save the Children’s vital work. Children doing something charitable to support other children, simply marvellous.”

Graham Clark, Marketing Director from British Wool, said: “This year we are celebrating 75 years of British Wool and what better way to mark this milestone than by teaming up with the nation’s favourite sheep and Save the Children’s Head of Wool for Christmas Jumper Day – Shaun the Sheep. We can’t wait to see the winning child’s design of Shaun’s festive knit and we are so heartened to support Save the Children’s vital work through sales of the child-designed woolly jumpers. Children helping children in the woolliest wonderful way.”

Rachael Peacock, Head of Brand Marketing, from Aardman said: “2025 marks 30 years since Shaun the Sheep first appeared on our screens in his iconic woolly jumper created by Wallace’s Knit-O-Matic. As he returns for the second year in his role as Head of Wool for Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day, we are chuffed that he will play a part in encouraging schoolchildren up and down the country to not only design his Christmas jumper but also sign up and take part in the charity’s biggest fundraiser supporting children around the world.”

Kristina Arora, Head of Christmas Jumper Day, from Save the Children said:“Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day is taking place on Thursday 11th December 2025, and we are so excited that our Head of Wool, Shaun the Sheep, is encouraging schools up and down the country to ‘Be a sheep. Follow the herd. Join the flock’ by signing up to take part. We are proud to be supporting British Wool’s competition which is putting children at the heart and centre of our fundraising campaign. We love the fact that Shaun the Sheep’s Christmas jumper will raise vital funds for children around the world who need it most.”