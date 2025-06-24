Britain’s choirmaster Gareth Malone to bring singalong tour to Glasgow and Dundee

Sing-Along-A-Gareth 4: 50 Years of Songs features songs from Whitney Houston, Taylor Swift and Queen

Britain’s choirmaster Gareth Malone OBE has announced a UK-wide tour, bringing his show Sing-Along-A-Gareth 4: 50 Years of Song to 20 cities across the country this autumn.

The show, which features iconic songs from the 1960s to today, will come to Dundee Whitehall Theatre on 12th November and Glasgow Pavilion Theatre on 13th November.

Gareth will be backed by his live band and signers, as well as local choirs, as he guides the audience through a setlist that includes Single Ladies by Beyoncé, Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, Goldfinger by Shirley Bassey and more.

Speaking on the tour, Gareth said:

“I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with my fourth singalong tour. The audiences have been incredible, and these special evenings are my absolute highlights of the year.

“I can't wait to get on stage and celebrate my fiftieth — and fifty incredible songs that are guaranteed to make you sing.”

Known for his work on multiple BBC series including ‘The Choir: Military Wives’ and ‘Sing While You Work’, Gareth Malone OBE has inspired the nation through his award-winning TV programmes, concert tours and recordings.

Sing-Along-A-Gareth 4: 50 Years of Song celebrates the simple joy of singing together and promises the ‘ultimate feel-good night out’.