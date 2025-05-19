Brio's Landale Court in Aberdeenshire invites locals to attend book launch of its very own resident author

Award-winning Brio Retirement Living development Landale Court in Chapelton is welcoming locals to attend a book launch at its onsite Slate & Grain brasserie on Wednesday, May 28 from 6pm to 7pm.

The team and residents at Landale Court have already secured their seats to hear the audio and visual presentation from their very own friend, neighbour, and inhouse author Geoff Goolnik.

Geoff, who turns 81 very soon, is thrilled to release his book which he’s dedicated over ten years of research to develop an extensive biography of the 19th Century civil engineer Richard Brunton. Brunton was born in nearby Muchalls and is famed for an array of impressive feats from shaping Japan’s coastlines with lighthouse towers to transforming Yokohama’s town planning, Brunton’s legacy changed the landscape of nations.

Geoff has detailed the life of this extraordinary man, whose journey took him from Scotland to Japan and beyond. Entitled A Man of Resolve: Richard Henry Brunton, Geoff is set to share details of his book with visitors attending the event and will have copies available to purchase.

Geoff Goolnik

Geoff is a key part of the community at Landale Court, moving into his home there in early 2024. He shared: “I’m very proud of my achievement but it’s certainly been a labour of love – I’m worn out! But moving here to the beautiful area of Chapelton and the wonderful Landale Court development really did give me that final headspace to push on and finish my book.

"I go to the Thai Chi classes here twice a week and the weekly sketching group – maybe they’ve helped me zone in to complete it too! I’m just happy it’s published, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone who’d like to learn more about Richard Henry Brunton.”

Geoff has prepared an audio presentation for the event and the Landale Court team have assisted him with a visual slide show. The event is free to attend, and refreshments will be available. Visitors can continue a social evening as following Geoff’s book launch the Chapelton Community Association will be hosting their evening at Gatehouse Taproom until 8.30pm.

Morag Macindoe, General Manager at Landale Court, shared: “We’re all very much looking forward to Geoff’s book launch. It’s very exciting to have our very own author here at Landale Court and we can’t wait to hear about his inspiration and ten years of dedication to his book. We welcome anyone keen to join in the event at our beautiful location here in Chapelton.”

Landale Court in Chapelton

When asked if Geoff had any more books on the horizon, he paused thoughtfully and then chuckled: “I’m happy to write if people want me too – I’m in my early 80’s now so we’ll see! I have a few thoughts though … so watch this space!”

Landale Court is a vibrant 94-home development expertly designed for residents over the age of 55, offering those seeking a fulfilling retirement with an array of facilities including a neighbourhood green, fire pit den, quiet garden as well as The Hub – the social heartbeat of the community filled with a hobby room, club room and the Slate & Grain brasserie, bar and coffee lounge.