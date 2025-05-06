Bremners of Foggie to host a VE exhibition in their ‘VE - Vintage Emporium’ to commemorate VE Day

Bremners of Foggie is set to transport visitors back in time with a special event to commemorate VE Day, celebrating history, heritage, and community spirit.

Taking place on Saturday, May 10, the event will feature a display of WW2 era vehicles provided by Ted Riley Classics, vintage-themed teas & coffees provided by Aberchirder Guides, and an exhibition of WW2 memorabilia and local historic photographs showcasing the impact of VE Day on the area.

The Vintage Emporium will offer a treasure trove of vintage items for sale, perfect for collectors and history enthusiasts alike. Alongside this, visitors can admire a stunning display of WW2 era vehicles, bringing the nostalgia of a bygone era to life.

Adding to the vintage charm, guests can enjoy traditional teas and coffees, serving up delicious home-baked treats in a welcoming atmosphere that harks back to the 1940s. The event will also feature a poignant local photography exhibition, highlighting wartime memories and the significance of VE Day for the community. The exhibition will be open from Thursday, May 8 until Saturday, May 17, allowing visitors extra time to explore the historic images and stories.

Throughout the week, visitors will also have the chance to pick up a bargain, with 20% off selected vintage items from the Vintage Emporium. The event will run until Saturday, May 17 to coincide with the local Farmers' Market, providing another fantastic opportunity to shop and soak up the vibrant community atmosphere.

Elaine and Willie Bremner of Bremners of Foggie shared: "We are delighted to bring the community together for this special event, celebrating the history of VE Day while offering a nostalgic experience for all generations. From vintage shopping to classic vehicles and historic photography, we hope to create a memorable exhibition that honours our past and brings people together.We also encourage people to bring along any WW2 memorabilia or local history to show & tell us about.”

The event is open to all at Bremners of Foggie, Aberchirder. Whether you're a history buff, a vintage enthusiast, or simply looking to enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere, Bremners of Foggie's Vintage Emporium promises a truly special celebration of VE Day.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and nationwide commemorations will be taking place, including a four-day celebration organised by the government from May 5 to 8. The national events will include a military procession, a flypast featuring the Red Arrows, a concert in Westminster Hall, and a service at Westminster Abbey. Across the UK, historic landmarks will be illuminated, and poppy installations will mark the occasion.