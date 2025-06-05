Whispers in the Glen by Sue Lawrence review: 'an unusual novel'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is an engaging and agreeable novel, an unusual one, too, with a strong narrative and for the most part pleasant and credible characters. It is set mostly in Glen Clova in Angus, though some chapters are set in France. It has a double time-frame, the story being set partly in the First World War, partly in the Second. What is unusual is that we move between these two periods from the beginning, and it is not immediately clear why the author has chosen this arrangement. It soon makes sense, however, and proves very effective.

Glen Clova | Getty Images

In the first chapter the two main protagonists are middle-aged, neither married. Effie - Euphemia - is the village schoolmistress while Nell is serving as the wartime postie, also helping in the bar at the local hotel. Effie, though a kind and understanding teacher, is grumpy at home. You soon suspect that something has gone wrong in her life. Nell seems much more at ease, much happier. Their mother is long, somewhat mysteriously dead. Their father, the local dominie, is shown in the First World War passages to have been harsh and disagreeable. Is there something mysterious about his wife's death?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Somewhat surprisingly, both Effie and Nell are fluent French-speakers. In the First World War passages this is soon explained: Nell is working as a nurse in a field hospital in France, the work and conditions being well described. One officer, himself from Angus, is disagreeable, but put in his place by a crippled French chef. Meanwhile, back in Glen Clova, Effie spends part of the First World War working on an aunt's form. She has a harsh experience which colours or rather discolours her life. Then, in the Second World War, there is a plane crash at the top of the Glen, an event which comes with consequences. However, the author eschews most violent drama; this is a very sane novel.

Lawrence has evident sympathy and affection for her characters, and the evocation of rural Scotland a hundred years ago is engaging, pleasing with its echoes of JM Barrie's Thrums, though there is none of the sentimentality for so long associated with the Kailyard. Sensibly, Lawrence has chosen not to attempt to try to reproduce the language of rural Scots a hundred years ago, and to write in Standard English. Nevertheless, her feeling for the life of the Angus Glens rings agreeably true. This is a quiet novel, agreeably persuasive, and this makes its occasional violent, even vicious, moments all the more telling.

It is, I suppose, a feminist book, though not stridently so. There are two deplorable men, the girls' father and a Kirriemuir man, the officer first met by Nell in France who has more than a touch of the villain about him. He is necessary to the plot, and, though unpleasant, not exaggeratedly so. In general the novel is suffused by a sense of decency and kindness, rare in fiction today, and it brings this off without a trace of sentimentality.

In short, Lawrence has written an admirable novel with persuasive characters, the treatment of the two sisters being as convincing as it is agreeable. If the ending proves a bit on the sentimental side, its generosity is convincing.