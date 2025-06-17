Watch: Scotland's Travelling Bookbinder shows off skills ahead of Edinburgh book festival appearance

This video More videos

The workshop at the Edinburgh International Book Festival will take place on Saturday, August 16.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bookbinder has shown off her craft ahead of a series of workshops at the Edinburgh International Book Festival (EIBF).

Based between Edinburgh and the Hebridean island of Iona, Rachel Hazell, known as The Travelling Bookbinder, has been conducting workshops for nearly 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her portfolio includes sessions on expedition ships in Antarctica, bespoke one-to-one courses, and running small groups in Paris, Venice and Amsterdam, in historic libraries, corporate workshops and at other literary festivals.

Ms Hazell said: “There’s something beautifully symbolic about returning to Edinburgh – the city where I fell in love with literature – for a festival themed around ‘Repair’, because bookbinding has always been about more than just craft for me.

“It’s about connection, making sense and the satisfaction of creating something lasting with your hands. When people make their first book, they’re not just learning a craft – they’re connecting with centuries of human knowledge and our fundamental love of stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s something deeply grounding in that. Edinburgh holds such literary significance and EIBF brings together people who are passionate about the positive power of books and I can’t wait to share this iconic craft with its audiences.”

Rachel Hazell will give workshops on bookbinding at the Edinburgh International Book Festival. | Rachel Hazell

Ms Hazell’s workshops will embody the book festival’s 2025’s exploration of Repair. Through the meditative practice of bookbinding, participants will explore how traditional craft techniques can serve as both creative outlet and metaphor for mending what needs healing in life.