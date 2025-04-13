WATCH: Michael Pedersen's poem for Edinburgh, 'Be more'

To mark Edinburgh's 20th anniversary as UNESCO City of Literature and the city's 900th birthday, ​Edinburgh Makar M​ichael Pedersen has written ‘Be more’, a love-letter to ​Auld Reekie. Students at Edinburgh College of Art have also created an animated version of the poem, which is available to view on scotsman.com courtesy of the Edinburgh UNESCO City of Literature Trust​

I will forever be falling in love with Edinburgh, swooning over it, asking more of it, trying to understand where I fit within its panoply of parklands and festivals.

Primarily, I'm concerned with how to be a better human within its kooky folds. It's the ultimate split soul, bifurcated being, and I cherish and tussle with these never-ending complexities.

Shaun Murawski | Shaun Murawski

I knew this poem had to sweep across the city, whilst remaining deeply personal; knew it had to break into a list of venerable names; knew it had to be multi-authored as a film in order to be all the versions of Edinburgh it needed to be.

I'm chuffed to bits Edinburgh City of Lit asked me to sculpt this, and that the ECA animators took up the challenge of making something so stunning to match it. My gratitude. - Michael Pedersen