WATCH: Michael Pedersen's poem for Edinburgh, 'Be more'

Published 13th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
To mark Edinburgh's 20th anniversary as UNESCO City of Literature and the city's 900th birthday, ​Edinburgh Makar M​ichael Pedersen has written ‘Be more’, a love-letter to ​Auld Reekie. Students at Edinburgh College of Art have also created an animated version of the poem, which is available to view on scotsman.com courtesy of the Edinburgh UNESCO City of Literature Trust​

I will forever be falling in love with Edinburgh, swooning over it, asking more of it, trying to understand where I fit within its panoply of parklands and festivals.

Primarily, I'm concerned with how to be a better human within its kooky folds. It's the ultimate split soul, bifurcated being, and I cherish and tussle with these never-ending complexities.

I knew this poem had to sweep across the city, whilst remaining deeply personal; knew it had to break into a list of venerable names; knew it had to be multi-authored as a film in order to be all the versions of Edinburgh it needed to be.

I'm chuffed to bits Edinburgh City of Lit asked me to sculpt this, and that the ECA animators took up the challenge of making something so stunning to match it. My gratitude. - Michael Pedersen

The Edinburgh UNESCO City of Literature Trust has been enriching lives with Scotland's literary story for 20 years, since 2004. The organisation created the ‘City of Literature’ title and since founded the international and UNESCO-designated Cities of Literature network, which now numbers 53 Cities of Literature globally. Find out more at www.cityofliterature.com

