There is no question I dread more at this time of year than “So, what’s been your favourite book?” It is certain to put me into a kind of glaikit paralysis. It actually means “What would you recommend for me to buy?” and since I don’t know the recipient any advice would be useless anyway. It ranks alongside “Was 2023 a vintage year for books?” to which the only rational response is “Ask me in 50 years time”. I am likely, if put on the spot, to blurt out the most recent book I have read, which will most likely not be in bookshops for four months; or something that was genuinely memorable, but few people want the magisterial Karl Barth: A Life In Conflict by Christiane Tietz and Victoria Barnett. The look of stupefaction can just be me desperately trying to remember if Zadie Smith’s The Fraud or Jonathan Lethem’s Brooklyn Crime Story or Lauren Beukes’ Bridge were published this year or not (all three were, all three are excellent).There are always the prize-winners. Some years – most, if I am being honest – I look over the gong awarding with a sense of boredom or incomprehension. Checking back over 2023 was a pleasant surprise, in that quite a few books I admired were recognised by the judges. The Booker went to Paul Lynch’s Prophet Song, a novel which managed to be timely and timeless at the same time, depicting an Ireland slowly imploding into reactionary and insular viciousness. Closer to home, I was extremely pleased to see Martin MacInnes winning both the Saltire and the Blackwells Prize for In Ascension. It is a litmus test kind of novel. Personally, a story about interplanetary exploration, time travel, prebiotics, theology and grief is very much my kind of thing, and I am aware that the description will alienate many readers. But please – set aside your prejudices and persist. If it still seems rather daunting, then Samantha Harvey’s Orbital covers some of the same ground in perfect miniature.

The Goldsmiths’ Prize is one that increasingly interests me, and its alumni make a decent roll-call of the properly ambitious contemporary writers: Lucy Ellmann, Nicola Barker, Kevin Barry, Mike McCormack, Eimear McBride, M John Harrison. This year’s winner was Benjamin Myers, for Cuddy, a many-voiced evocation of St Cuthbert with the caveat that he is never alive in the book. I had previously been impressed by Myers’ novels The Perfect Golden Circle, The Gallows Pole and Pig Iron, but had extra-literary reasons as well, since I live on the St Cuthbert’s Way. Proof, perhaps, that persistence is a virtue in writers as well as readers. T

