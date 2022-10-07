The Meaning of Liff: Here are 13 hilarious definitions using Scottish place names dreamed up by Douglas Adams and John Lloyd
It’s been nearly 40 years since twin comedy geniuses Douglas Adams and John Lloyd released their book ‘The Meaning of Liff’, which went on to sell hundreds of thousands of copies.
Originating from a parlour game, the book is a “dictionary of things that there aren’t any words for yet” using existing place names and was published in 1983.
The much-missed Douglas Adams revealed that he was on holiday in Corfu with writer and producer John Lloyd when they started coming up with the definitions – while he was writing the first of the classic ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ books.
Both men went on to enjoy successful careers, Adams with a series of best-selling novels and Lloyd with television programmes such as QI, Not The Nine O’Clock News, Spitting Image and Blackadder.
But they both returned to Liff in later years, creating an expanded volume before Adams’ tragic death at the age of 49 in May 2001.
Many of the place names used are those familiar with Scots – including the village of Liff just outside Dundee which gives the book its name.
Here are 13 Scottish places and their definitions from the book which is available to buy from Amazon and all good book shops.
