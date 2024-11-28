The best YA fiction to read this Christmas

Chris Mould’s War of the Worlds | Contributed

From a new graphic novel version of The War of the Worlds to a gritty Dublin-set thriller, these books will keep teen readers riveted during the festive season, writes Liam McCallum

Following his highly successful graphic novel retellings of George Orwell’s Animal Farm and Ted Hughes’ The Iron Man, Chris Mould’s War of the Worlds (Faber & Faber, £16.99) brings HG Wells’ terrifying sci-fi classic to life. Wells’ tale is well known, with an alien invasion of earth playing out in Victorian England, but Mould manages to breathe new life into the story by making it accessible to a younger audience and adorning it with lavish full-colour illustrations depicting the Martian threat and the bleak, ravaged landscape. Following our protagonists Leon and his wife Anya as they desperately try to comprehend the terror unfolding around them, Mould’s writing and stunning artwork capture the horror, the hope and the rallying of humanity in a beautifully realised novel that is guaranteed to thrill any young reader while introducing them to one of the greatest science fiction stories of all time.

Phantom Hearts by Rosie Talbot and Sarah Maxwell (Scholastic, £10.99) is a ghostly graphic novel following 16-year-old Malia as she navigates life following a tragic crash that leaves her school bus driver father in a coma and four of her classmates dead. As if the grief and horror of this event weren’t difficult enough to process, the restless spirits of her classmates keep appearing in front of her and her unconscious father is facing accusations of deliberately causing the crash. It’s up to Malia and her crush, Keezy, to clear her father’s name, as well as discover who really did cause the crash and unearth the secrets that are keeping her high school friends lingering on. Scooby Doo meets Heartstopper in this stylishly illustrated queer mystery that will keep you guessing with every twist and turn.

Phantom Hearts | Contributed

Set in Dublin’s criminal underworld, James Butler’s Crying Wolf (Little Island, £8.99) is a gritty, edge-of-your-seat urban thriller that packs a real punch. When Joey’s stepdad, Vinnie, suddenly returns after a year away it sets in motion a chain of events that threatens to upend the new life he had been building while living with his aunt. Vinnie, despite claiming he’s a changed man having spent a year on the run, had always been dodgy and Joey’s not convinced that he’ll able to be anything other than trouble. With a local crime boss now on the scene and the pressure mounting, Joey’s world is unravelling and everything he holds dear is now at risk. Fast-paced and brutal, Crying Wolf is a bold and gutsy novel from master storyteller.

Louisa Reid’s Handle with Care (Guppy Books, £8.99) is a stunning novel written in both verse and prose, examining the realities of teenage pregnancy, friendship and inner strength. Ruby’s pregnancy came as a surprise to everybody, including Ruby, and with the father’s identity a secret, her world is suddenly turned upside down. Relying on her best friend Ashely for support, she must traverse an adult world that thinks it knows best, but ultimately lacks any empathy in favour of judgement and disapproval. Told with real sensitivity, Handle with Care is an emotional and poignant tale about love, loss and friendship, devastating and uplifting in equal measure.

Handle with Care | Contributed