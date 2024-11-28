The best new children's books to read this Christmas

Moon Mouse | Contributed

Young readers are spoiled for choice this festive season, write Laura Hunter and Clare Fulton

Ages 0-5

Written by by Corrinne Averiss and illustrated by Lorna Hill, Moon Mouse (Orchard Books, £7.99) is an emotive tale of friendship woven together with elegant rhymes and beautiful illustrations. Moon Mouse often gazes at birthday parties on Earth from his quiet home on the moon. But when one birthday boy loses his balloon and it floats all the way into outer space, will Moon Mouse keep this rare piece of birthday magic for himself? Or will he dare to go on a cosmic adventure to deliver the best present ever?

Mr Santa by Jarvis (Walker Books Ltd, £12.99) is a whimsical story that will warm you through with its witty humour. When a little girl discovers Mr Santa delivering her presents, she has a very long list of questions. Most importantly, has he read her letter? Would he like to meet her pets? Why does he always wear the same old hat? And can they go on a sleigh ride? Nostalgic and magical, this book beautifully encapsulates the wonder and curiosity of children at Christmastime.

In The Carousel Horse by Tony Mitton, illustrated by Penny Neville-Lee (Bloomsbury Children’s Books, £7.99) the titular animal wishes she wasn’t just an ordinary wooden horse, bolted tightly to the ground by her fears. One night, however, she’s visited by a shimmering princess sent from the stars, and together they soar around the globe on an adventure which leads to a true sense of belonging. With dreamy illustrations, vivid imagery, and enchanting rhymes, this book shows us that there is always magic to be found in the mundane, and within ourselves.

Baby Faces: Little Penguin, Where Are You? by Ekaterina Trukhan (Nosy Crow, £7.99) is a seasonal board book filled with vibrant artwork, lyrical rhymes, and stimulating interactive elements. Meet four adorable wintery characters whose faces act as large flaps revealing hidden mirrors on every page. Watch your little one spend hours uncovering their own curious face or cosy up together to share these gentle rhymes as a sweet lullaby before bed. - LH

Little Penguin | Contributed

Ages 6-9

Small Stories of Great Artists by Laurence Anholt (Taschen, £30) is a truly beautiful publication and one which is likely to become a precious family heirloom. The stories are warm and appealing, and are the perfect introduction for young children to some of the most celebrated artists of all time, from Leonardo da Vinci to Pablo Picasso. Each stunningly illustrated chapter ends with questions to engage the reader, and at the back of the book there are contact sheets showing labelled examples of each artist’s unique portfolio.

For children who love dinosaurs, Dino Dad Ice Age, written by Andy Day and illustrated by Steven Lenton (Puffin, £7.99), will be a special treat. Ruby and her Dad are transported to the world of Dinotropolis once more, and magically transformed into dinosaurs. This is fun, fast-paced fiction, full of adventure and peppered with lots of read aloud and repeat sound effects, and it also includes some astonishing, genuine dinosaur facts.

Written and illustrated by Gäelle Alméras and translated into English by David Warriner, Super Ocean Weekend (Greystone Kids, £9.99) is a fascinating graphic novel. Introduced by four endearing characters, the book explores the oceans with questions such as “What can we do in response to climate change?” and provides answers and practical activity suggestions to inspire children. For more reluctant readers, the concise text retains a richness of vocabulary along with some with extraordinary facts and an excellent summary of the different types of marine creatures to be found in our oceans. - CF

My First Book of Evolution | Contributed

Ages 10-12

Written by Sheddad Kaid-Salah Ferrón with appealing images created by Eduard Altarriba, My First Book of Evolution (Botton Books, £12.99) is an extremely clever distillation of the history of life on this planet. Questions are answered clearly and terminology is well explained. This wonderful publication would also make an excellent STEM book for schools.

Modern culture meets tradition in the delightful Manga Classic version of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet (Button Books £12.99), with text and illustrations by Lee Kyung-shin. The powerful, vibrant illustrations are complemented by the speech bubble dialogue which is studded with much of Shakespeare’s original language. This offers a lovely means of bringing one of the best known love stories of all time to young people, in an easy to understand and attractive format.

In Feather by Manon Steffan Ros (Firefly Press £7.99) it is a joy to read about the close, loving relationship between Huw and his Nan. Nan is funny and kind. She makes Huw the most delicious cakes and he visits her regularly after school because they love spending time together. As Nan begins to experience the symptoms of dementia, both she and Huw are frightened by the changes in her, and the difficult theme of what it means to live with dementia is tackled with sensitivity and understanding. A really captivating story and a helpful, short book for home and school settings.

For Christmas holiday fun with a book which can get children thinking, problem-solving and developing reasoning skills, Cluedle - The Case of Rudolph’s Revenge by Hartigan Browne (Macmillan, 9.99) is a great choice. The chatty narrative guides the reader through the puzzles and with 80 to solve this is sure to keep the children happily occupied while challenging them to build and grow new skills along the way.

Zac and Jac by Cathy Jenkins (Graffeg, £7.99) is supported by the educational charity Show Racism the Red Card. Nine year olds Jac and Zac are best friends who both love football and love their dads, but when Jac discovers that his father is racist he is horrified and has no idea how to change his entrenched views and attitudes. There are excellent discussion points and activities included in this important book. - CF

