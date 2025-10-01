The best new children's books for autumn 2025

Among the heroes of this autumn’s best kids books are a sleepy bear, a water-loving rabbit and a pair of hyper-competitive turtles. Reviews by Paul Kane and Marianne Doherty

Ages 0-5

In One Up by Ben Sanders (Little Tiger £7.99) two turtles called Green and Blue are best friends who can’t resist competing. When Green builds a bigger, better shell, Blue quickly tops it with one that’s even “bigger-er and better-er”. The rivalry spirals into the ridiculous, with the joke delightfully underlined by Sanders’ bold illustrations. It’s a witty, visually striking reminder of how easy it is to get caught up in comparisons – and how friendships matter more than winning.

One Up, by Ben Sanders | Contributed

Ross Collins is a master of comic timing, and No Swimming (Macmillan £7.99) proves it. A rabbit longs for a dip, and despite a forbidding sign, stumbles upon a peculiar “sea monkey”. Questions quickly surface. Why are there carrots in the water? Where are all the fish? Is this monkey what it seems? Collin’s expressive artwork and playful dialogue create a splashy adventure that mixes curiosity, danger and plenty of giggles. Children will relish the ending, while adults will appreciate the gentle cautionary note beneath the fun.

An illustration from Bear's Nap by Emily Garrett | Contributed

Bear’s Nap by Emily Gravett (Two Hoots £12.99) is a warm and funny tale perfect for bedtime. Bear wants to hibernate but a mysterious “cheep cheep” keeps disturbing his sleep. They set off to question other animals - but none of them are to blame. The little disturber is far closer to home, revealed in a satisfyingly comic twist. Gravett’s rhyming text invites children to join in with the animal sounds, while her soft illustrations make every spread gentle and appealing. A cosy, rhythmic read for the youngest listeners.

Oh Dear, Look What I Got! by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury (Walker Books £12.99) is a joyous picture book full of delightful chaos. Poor Ben sets out to buy ordinary items - a carrot, a cake, a coat – but returns each time with something wildly wrong: a parrot, a cat and even a noisy menagerie of animals. Rosen’s rhythmic cumulative verse builds hilariously with each mistake, while Oxenbury’s expressive illustrations capture the mounting mayhem. The final twist brings both relief and laughter, making this a read aloud treat. - PK

Ages 6-9

In the joyful Beastopia by Chrissie Sains (Walker Books, £7.99), we join Digby, Tai and Mog on an action-packed adventure brimming with magical encounters. Following the disappearance of his beloved pet mouse, Cheddar, Digby uncovers a family secret hidden behind the door of an old washing machine stowed away in the basement. The team must tackle a series of tricky challenges in order to rescue Cheddar and earn their positions as apprentice guardians of Beastopia – a sanctuary for magical creatures. Packed with fun-filled illustrations by Jenny Taylor, this early chapter book is sure to capture young readers’ imaginations.

Cabin Head and Tree Head by Scott Campbell (DK flip, £12.99) is a delightfully absurd comic introducing us to an endearing assembly of creatures ambling through their day, each sporting a different “something” on their heads: cabins, trees, flowerpots, libraries... With gorgeous artwork throughout, we follow our eponymous duo on their gentle adventures - saying hello to their friends, searching for treasure and wishing each other the very longest of goodbyes. Children will revel in the discovery of each of the various “Head” creatures, no doubt being inspired to create their own artwork. Perfect for fans of Jamie Smart’s Max and Chaffy and Mark Bradley’s Bumble & Snug.

About Time by Rebecca Struthers and Alom Shaha | Contributed

Covering all aspects of time, from its physics and history to the intricate art of watchmaking, About Time: A Children’s Guide to the History and Science of Time by Alom Shah, Rebecca Struthers and Lucy Rose (DK, £14.99) is a fascinating introduction to the many facets of chronometry. Astonishingly comprehensive in its scope, the book covers how we (and other animals) experience time, the ways in which we measure time, the inner workings of mechanical timepieces, and the amazing scientists and artisans who have contributed to the field across the ages. We are also encouraged to take our learning off the page to make our own sundials, water clocks and sand timers, with clear, easy to follow instructions. This superb book will appeal to budding scientists and amateur horologists of all ages. - MD

Ages 9-12

From yo-yos to Furbies, every generation of children has its toy craze. In sci-fi adventure Blitzers by Alastair Chisholm (Barrington Stoke, £7.99) the current must-have toy is a Blitzer - a virtual creature you must train to become the ultimate fighter. Young Danny struggles to encourage his second-hand Blitzer, Chew Lip, to engage in combat. However, by tapping into Chew Lip’s gentle temperament, and accepting help from the most unlikely of sources, Danny discovers the murky truth behind the toxic aggression that the Blitzer obsession is fuelling. A super-readable, thought-provoking thriller.

In The Spick and the Span by Pil Van Martin (Harper Collins Children’s Books, £7.99) the city of Helm is so saturated in magic that your bed might transform into a horse whilst you sleep, or a portal might appear as you walk down the street. It takes an army of cleaners to stem the enchanted flow and, at The Spick and Span Cleaning Agency, it’s Ward’s greatest dream that he and his team might one day gain membership to the prestigious League of Cleaners. But despite all their scrubbing and polishing, the magical overload continues, putting Ward’s dreams, friendships, and the city, at risk. Ward and his gang must overcome their flaws and work together to discover what is really behind the flood of magic. This is a breath of thoroughly fresh air for the fantasy genre, perfect for fans of Cressida Cowell and Jessica Townsend.

Mat o' Shanter | Contributed

Those looking for a few chills to carry them into spooky season will enjoy Mat o’ Shanter: A Cautionary Tale by Simon Lamb (Scallywag Press, £12.99), a modern reworking of Robert Burns’ famous poem Tam o’ Shanter. Mat is out late, getting up to sugar-fuelled mischief when he should be safe at home. As a storm rolls in, Mat stumbles upon a ghoulish ceilidh. As ever, he is unable to hold his tongue, and Mat finds his cruel bullying coming back to bite him. Richly illustrated by the muralist Ross MacRae, Lamb’s contemporary verse, drawing on his own experiences of growing up in Prestwick, will captivate young readers, bringing Burns’ legacy to a new generation of children. - MD

