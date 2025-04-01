The best new books for teens this Easter

A magical adventure? An emotional coming-of-age story? A chilling thriller? Rachel Gray highlights some of the best new YA reads for the Easter break

Why not begin the school holidays with an unputdownable thriller? Mondays Are Murder by Ravena Guron (Usborne £8.99) is a twisty tale from the author of This Book Kills. When Kay returns to her hometown for a holiday, she receives a mysterious letter promising a week of terror ending with her murder on Monday. Kay has seven days to figure out what this letter means, who sent it to her, and how to avoid the terrible things threatened within. Featuring a host of brilliant and very funny characters, rekindled friendships and a sprinkling of romance, this book is perfect for fans of A Good Girls Guide to Murder and One of Us Is Lying.

For something slightly less deadly, This Feast of a Life by Cynthia So (Little Tiger, £8.99) tells the story of Valerie and Auden and how they develop a bond over their shared love of food. Auden is trying to figure themself out - their name, their gender and their interests. They decide to start a food blog to share their passion for food and to learn to cook. Grieving Valerie, meanwhile, has been struggling since the loss of her mum, and her dad has drifted away from her, lost in his own grief. When she discovers Auden’s food blog, and Auden themself, a spark is ignited. This is a charming novel with relatable characters trying to explore their identities. Also, make sure you have snacks nearby while reading as the food writing is delicious.

This Feast of a Life | Contributed

Looking to scratch that Hunger Games itch? The Notorious Virtues by Alwyn Hamilton (Faber & Faber, £8.99) sees cousins compete in a tournament to decide who will become heir to the most powerful family in the land. This is an action-packed fantasy novel in which main characters, Nora and Lotte, must compete against each other and other relatives, both to win control of their family and to keep their magical powers. Before long, both of them start to realise that their family is not as benevolent as they once believed it to be.

Pieces of Us by Stewart Foster (Simon & Schuster, £14.99) is a contemporary coming-of-age story written using a combination of letters and song lyrics. Based on the author's own experiences as a teen, it is a cleverly crafted and very moving tale of Jonas, who is hiding his bulimia from his family and friends. When he meets Louis, a dream-filled summer follows, full of joy, laughter and lots of music. When tragedy strikes, however, Jonas has to find the strength to keep going. He begins to write a book about himself, encouraged by Louis. Jonas’ voice jumps off the page, and this book will take you on a roller-coaster of emotions.