Among the stars of this summer’s best books for kids are a rhyming stoat, a cowardly chicken, a colourful budgie and a very determined worker bee. Reviews by Emma Dunn and Clare Fulton of the Scottish Book Trust

Ages 0-5 In The Goat and the Stoat and the Boat by Em Lynas and Matt Hunt (Nosy Crow, £7.99) Stoat has a boat afloat on a moat, but Goat (in a fetching yellow coat) wants in on the action. With all the kerfuffle it’s not long until both of them end up in the moat. Can Goat get them out of this mess and win over Stoat? A fantastic laugh-out-loud tongue twister with some very funny behaviour from two cute characters, and bright and stylish illustrations.

In Mavis the Bravest by Lu Fraser and Sarah Warburton (Simon & Schuster, £6.99) Mavis is a chicken in every sense of the word. She’s scared of night-time, daytime, and everything in between. The only thing that keeps her calm is the constant clack-clack-clack of her knitting needles. But one night her woolly pal Sandra is kidnapped. Can Mavis find a spark of bravery inside herself to fight off the thief and save the sheep? Wallace and Gromit-style antics ensue in this brilliant and hilarious story of mild peril and inspirational farm animals (especially the chickens).

Imagine If… Fruits! by Aya Watanabe (Templar Books, £6.99) is a clever and sturdy interactive board-book offering fruit-filled fun. Bananas become slides and watermelons are umbrellas, with pleasing push and pull elements to create hours of entertainment for toddlers.

An illustration from The Goat and the Stoat and the Boat, by Em Lynas & Matt Hunt

Luna and the Sky Dragon by Bethan Woollvin (Two Hoots, £7.99) is based on the ancient Greek astronomer Aglaonice and celebrates the many impressive women throughout history who were feared for their knowledge of the world. Luna studies the night sky and knows all about the moon and the stars, but the other villagers are scared of the spirits, especially the mighty Sky Dragon. Can Luna share her love of stargazing and persuade them that there’s nothing to fear? Luna is for all those little girls who are curious about the world and won’t let anything to get in their way. ED

Ages 6-9 Budgie by Joseph Coelho (Barrington Stoke, £6.99) is an endearing story for children who love living creatures. When Miles finds a lost budgie and takes it home so he can care for it, it brings colour and beauty to his life and his family’s. A story with themes of loss and friendship, Budgie it shows how important it is for us to seek to understand other perspectives and why other people are motivated to do what they do. With classic Barrington Stoke clarity of font, and a page colour suitable for dyslexic readers, this book also features lovely illustrations by David Barrow.

Honey’s Hive by Mo O’Hara (Andersen Press, £6.99) is informative, funny and a great story too. Honey is a young bee looking to find her place within the hive, but she craves adventure and excitement and is looking for much more than just a routine job. When the hive is attacked, the Queen Bee is at risk and Honey suddenly finds herself in the middle of the adventure she had been seeking. Sensitively illustrated by Aya Kakeda – in particular, the facial expressions of the characters are a joy to behold.

I Am, You Are by Ashley Harris Whaley (Ladybird, £12.99) is a straightforward, illuminating and helpful book which is perfect for opening conversations about disability, individuality and diversity, with punchy, vibrant illustrations by Ananya Rao-Middleton and Hannah Wood. A great choice for any primary school library, it explains frequently used terminology and seeks to help children develop an anti-ableist approach to life. Of the more than eight billion people on Earth, it tells us that more than one billion are disabled and celebrates the diversity and the uniqueness of us all. CF

An illustration from Luna and the Sky Dragon by Bethan Woollvin

Ages 10-12 In Away With Words by Sophie Cameron (Little Tiger, £8.99), having left from a home she loved in Catalonia Gala is struggling to adapt to life in Scotland, especially as she battles with using a new language to communicate. When Gala finds a friend in Natalie, a girl who has selective mutism, they begin to collect discarded words to cherish and understand – and use them to make poetry. This is a clever, inventive story with appealing characters which shows the power of words and the impact they can have for good or for ill.

Finding My Voice by Aoife Dooley (Scholastic, £8.99) is a story told in graphic novel format. Frankie knows she is different and when, shortly before she starts at her new secondary school, she is diagnosed as autistic she has to find a way to understand herself, make friends, discover her voice and allow herself to be proud of who she is. Themes of transition, bullying and friendship all feature in this book which has likeable characters who are all trying to find a way to make connections and realise their dreams. Being in a band is Frankie’s ultimate goal, but can she achieve this when so many things seem strange and new?

People Power: Peaceful Protests That Changed the World by Rebecca June and Ximo Abadia (Prestel, £11.99) is an excellent non-fiction book, taking the reader around the world to discover examples of peaceful activism which have resulted in positive change. By marching, singing, staging sit-ins, conducting prayer vigils, protesting with lit candles and striking, people have persisted in making their voices heard and standing up for what they believe in. Clear descriptions of these examples are accompanied by strong, eye-catching visuals in this empowering and easy-to-read book. CF

Emma Dunn is early years communications & events manager for the Scottish Book Trust; Clare Fulton is schools regional outreach co-ordinator for the Scottish Book Trust

An illustration from Mavis the Bravest by Lu Fraser and Sarah Warburton