ScotlandsFest 2024

By Kira Dowie
Contributor
Comment
Published 6th Aug 2024, 15:10 BST
ScotlandsFest is back and you won't want to miss it! Luath Press bring you their 7th year of ScotlandsFest, more than 40 captivating events celebrating the vibrant literary, cultural and political landscape of Scotland.

There are many Scotlands, so many ideas of what Scotland is and can be. Each of us carries our own vision, our own experiences and our own perspectives of our nation. At ScotlandsFest, we celebrate these many Scotlands as seen through the eyes of the poet, the artist and the scholar.

Whether you live here or are visiting, make the most of your time at the Fringe. Come along and discover ScotlandsFest. Big thinking in a small country – thought-provoking discussions, immersive storytelling, history, poetry, politics and more.

Grab tickets while you still can!

ScotlandsFest – Luath Press

Related topics:Scotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice