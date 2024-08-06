ScotlandsFest 2024
There are many Scotlands, so many ideas of what Scotland is and can be. Each of us carries our own vision, our own experiences and our own perspectives of our nation. At ScotlandsFest, we celebrate these many Scotlands as seen through the eyes of the poet, the artist and the scholar.
Whether you live here or are visiting, make the most of your time at the Fringe. Come along and discover ScotlandsFest. Big thinking in a small country – thought-provoking discussions, immersive storytelling, history, poetry, politics and more.
Grab tickets while you still can!
