Scotland Street Volume 15, Chapter 4: Debtors and creditors

44 Scotland Street

“We can see you, Bertie Pollock,” Olive shouted when she first spotted them. “Stay where you are – it’s no good trying to run away.”

“You’re surrounded,” cried Pansy. “And don’t pretend you can’t see us, because you can, and we know you can, don’t we Olive?”

“Yes, we do,” Olive confirmed. “You must come over here and play with us. We need two more people for our game, don’t we, Pansy?”

“Yes,” said Pansy. “And if you don’t do as we say I’ll report you to the Gardens Committee.” She paused, and then uttered a final shot, “You’re history, Bertie.”

Ranald looked at Bertie, who lowered his eyes. “We’ll have to do as they say, Bertie,” he said, adding, “I hope Olive gets struck by lightning.”

Unfortunately, Olive heard this, and uttered a cry of outrage. “I heard that, Ranald Braveheart Macpherson! You’re in trouble now!”

“Big time,” said Pansy.

Ranald looked flustered.

“You mustn’t pick on Ranald,” said Bertie. “He didn’t mean it.”

“It sounded like he meant it,” countered Olive. “But I’ll let him off this time, Bertie, as long as you both come and join in our game.”

Bertie walked slowly over towards the bench on which Olive and Pansy were sitting. Ranald Braveheart Macpherson followed him reluctantly.

“What is this game?” asked Bertie.

“Debtors and Creditors,” Olive replied. “This bench is the Abbey at Holyrood and where you’re standing now is the Cowgate.”

Bertie waited for further explanation. “And so?” he said.

“You must be patient,” said Olive. “I was about to tell you, Bertie, before you interrupted me.”

“I didn’t interrupt you, Olive,” protested Bertie.

“Don’t argue with her,” snapped Pansy. “You think that just because you’re boys, you can argue with people who know better than you do.”

Olive gave him a scornful look. “I’ll tell you the rules,” she said. “And you should listen to them carefully, because I won’t repeat them.” She paused. “Are you listening, Bertie?”

Bertie nodded.

“Right,” Olive continued. “Did you know that in the old days – that’s over twenty years ago – the Abbey of Holyrood was a place where you could go and be safe if you owed people money? They couldn’t get you there, Bertie, and send you to debtors’ prison. They called it a sanctuary.”

“That’s right,” said Pansy. “A debtors’ sanctuary. For people like you.”

“But you had to stay there all week,” Olive went on. “The only day you were allowed to go out was on a Sunday. Your creditors weren’t allowed to get you on a Sunday.”

“So you could go swimming if you liked,” interjected Pansy. “Tell him about how one of the debtors went swimming, Olive.”

“He went swimming on a Sunday,” said Olive. “He went down to Cramond. But his creditor came and took his clothes while he was in the water.”

Bertie was intrigued. “So what happened, Olive?”

“The poor debtor had to stay in the water until people took pity on him and gave him some clothes to get back to Holyrood.”

Bertie and Ranald looked at one another.

“You’re going to be the debtors,” said Olive. “Pansy and I are going to be the creditors. You have to stay on the bench and then try to get out. If we catch you, you’re in trouble.”

“Why can’t we be the creditors?” asked Bertie. “Why do we have to be the debtors?”

“Because you have to,” said Pansy. “So just shut up and play.”

“I’m not going to play,” said Ranald. “I don’t see why we should always be the debtors.”

“I don’t care,” Olive retorted. She had lost interest in the game and wanted to talk about something else.

“You know that you’re going to have to marry me, Bertie Pollock,” she said. “You promised. I’ve got it in writing. You’re going to have to marry me when we’re twenty.”

“That’s right,” said Pansy. “And I’m going to be a bridesmaid. It’s the bridesmaid’s job to make sure that the groom doesn’t run away. You know that, Bertie?”

Olive wagged a finger at Bertie. “I’ve been looking at venues for the reception, Bertie. I’ve been considering Dundas Castle. That’s just outside town and it has a marquee for dancing. I’ve been looking at that. And then there’s the Signet Library. Do you know the Signet Library, Bertie?”

Bertie was silent.

“The Signet Library is a very good place for weddings,” said Olive. “You can dance afterwards, once they clear the tables away. I’ve been looking at bands, Bertie.”

“And at wedding cakes,” Pansy chipped in.

“Pansy’s aunt knows somebody who makes those cakes,” Olive said. “If we put in our order soon, we’ll get a discount.”

Now Pansy changed the subject. “I see your granny over there, Bertie,” she said. “What a pity. I feel really sorry for her.” She paused. “My mummy knows her. She feels sorry for her too. And your granny told my mummy something that you’re not going to like one little bit, Bertie. Do you want to know what it is?”

This was the signal for Olive to intervene. “He may not be ready for it yet, Pansy. Not yet.”