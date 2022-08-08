Sam Heughan reveals cover for new 'deeply personal' book Waypoints

Sam Heughan’s first autobiography, Waypoints, is billed as a ‘deeply personal’ memoir which is told against the backdrop of the West Highland Way, a move, the star said, which gave him time in his own company and the chance to challenge himself. Now, the Outlander star has unveiled the front cover of the book. Posting to Twitter, he wrote: “HERE it is! So proud. “Waypoints” cover reveal. Hope you like it. What a great experience, loved every step of the journey.x”

Waypoints will be published in the UK by Radar, with a release date of 25 October 2022 and follows Heughan as he travels along the West Highland Way, explores his life and sees him reflect on the personal waypoints that define him.

Briony Gowlett of Radar (who will publish the book) said: “It’s a privilege to be working with Sam on his first solo project, a lead title for the Radar list. He is a hugely dedicated author who continues to grow in this space, and I feel especially excited to see this book connect with readers and show another side to Sam. Waypoints is a deeply personal journey that reveals as much to Sam about himself as it does to his readers.”

Sam Heughan added: “Waypoints is a memoir with a difference. I wanted to tell the stories and share the experiences that have shaped me, but to do that I needed to challenge myself and spend some time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life. And for me there’s no better place to reflect than in the wild Scottish Highlands.”

Heughan, along with Outlander co-star Graham MacTavish has co-authored two books, Clanlands and the Clanlands Almanac, the first of which was the precursor to the TV show, Men in Kilts.

As well as writing and acting, Heughan also has an award-winning whisky, The Sassenach, and a tequila, which was released in late 2021.

In late 2020 Sam Heughan joined us on The Scotsman Food and Drink podcast Scran to chat about his whisky, as well as why he chose a blend over a single malt, how it was almost made in America and his re-discovered love of Scotland through filming Outlander.