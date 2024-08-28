The Gruffalo’s Child is the sequel to author Julia Donaldson’s original and much-loved children’s tale The Gruffalo

The Gruffalo’s Child is appearing on a new commemorative 50p coin to mark 20 years since the story was first published.

The brave monster is paired with Mouse in the wintry deep dark wood in the Royal Mint design, which uses original artwork from the book’s illustrator Axel Scheffler.

What is The Gruffalo’s Child?

A sequel to Julia Donaldson and Scheffler’s much-loved children’s tale The Gruffalo, the story is a favourite in the world of children’s literature and has earned many awards since its release in 2004.

It was turned into a short animated film that first aired on BBC One on Christmas Day in 2011.

The new commemorative 50p coin showing The Gruffalo's Child to mark 20 years since the story was first published. Picture: Royal Mint/PA Wire | Royal Mint/PA Wire

How can I get the Gruffalo 50p coins?

The collectible coin will not enter general circulation, but will be available in a range of precious metal finishes on the Royal Mint’s website. Some of the coins, which were struck at the Royal Mint’s headquarters in South Wales, will feature colour in their designs.

It comes after The Gruffalo featured on two separate 50p coins, one on his own and one with Mouse, in 2019.

Details on how to purchase the coins can be found here.

Why have the 50p coins been made?

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The heart-warming tale of The Gruffalo’s Child has captivated readers since its release 20 years ago, and this year the curious little monster finds a permanent home on a 50p piece.

“Brought to life by Royal Mint expert craftspeople, this coin captures the true essence of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved story in beautiful detail.”

Donaldson said: “It’s wonderful to see the Gruffalo’s Child follow in her father’s footsteps by featuring on her very own 50p coin.

“I’m so happy that she is being celebrated in this way and I hope that fans of the book will treasure this coin as a long-lasting memento of the 20th anniversary year.”

Scheffler said: “I feel very honoured to have yet another coin celebrating the Gruffalo, and now even his offspring.”