Penguins, Paddington and Peekaboo Santa: The Best Children's Books for Christmas

Among the colourful cast of characters in this year’s best Christmas books for kids are a penguin with big ideas, a Santa who likes playing hide and seek and a certain Peruvian bear with a significant birthday to celebrate. Reviews by Emma Dunn and Clare Fulton

Ages 0–5

Peekaboo Santa by Camilla Reid and Ingela P Arrhenius (Nosy Crow, £7.99) is the perfect gift for a little one’s first Christmas. This chunky board book has big sliders for small fingers to use with ease, and the simple lyrical text combined with striking artwork will make this a festive favourite to be enjoyed again and again.

In Clive Penguin by Huw Lewis Jones and Ben Sanders (Little Tiger Press, £12.99) Clive is a penguin with big ideas. Some days he wonders if he could be somewhere else or even someone else – maybe a unicorn, maybe a space penguin, maybe even a hot dog in a roll. Could an orange shape in the sea change his destiny forever? Ben Sanders’ stylish artwork conveys the beautiful Antarctic landscape as a backdrop to some brilliantly expressive penguins, and Clive’s sardonic wit is truly a delight in this laugh-out-loud picture book.

Clive Penguin

In The Big Dreaming by Michael Rosen and Daniel Egnéus (Bloomsbury, £12.99) Little Bear is worried about running out of dreams when it’s time for the Big Sleep. But squirrel, rabbit and wolf reassure him that his imagination is endless, and it will carry him through the winter. They give Little Bear some of their own dream ideas that are full of hope and strength. With beautiful, dreamy illustrations, this calming story is ideal for snuggling up and reading together on cold winter nights.

How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney? by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen (Walker Books, £12.99) feels like a future Christmas classic. How does he indeed? Headfirst or feetfirst? Does he turn himself into fire? Maybe he stretches like taffy and goes in one leg at a time? What if he gets stuck? And he must carry treats for dogs… Imbued with the magic of Christmas, this fantastically funny gem of a book is perfect for curious children with questions about Santa. ED

Ages 6-9

My Family Your Family by Laura Henry-Allain MBE (Ladybird, £12.99) has gorgeous illustrations showing the diversity and uniqueness of families, all supported by text which explores what family means to each of us. This lovely book offers an opportunity to talk about how varied and interesting the people close to us are, as there are lots of discussion points built in to encourage rich, meaningful conversation. A fabulous choice for schools, libraries, communities – and families.

How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?

To commemorate 65 years of Paddington, A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond (HarperCollins Children’s Books, £14.99) has been produced in a hardback edition with Peggy Fortnum’s original drawings reproduced in colour. This story will speak to generations who already know and love Paddington, as well as those yet to discover his story. When Mr and Mrs Brown first meet Paddington at a railway station in London, they embark on a very special adventure, inviting the little migrant bear into their home and making him a cherished member of their family.

How To Chat Chicken by Dr Nick Crumpton (What On Earth Books, £12.99) offers an insight into the growls, shrieks, calls and myriad sounds made by different animals all around the world. A fun, funny, informative book with hilarious illustrations by Adrienne Barman of animals communicating their messages – which we may learn to understand, and may even manage to replicate too! CF

Ages 10-12

A cat and mouse version of the Tales of Scheherazade, The Taming of the Cat by Helen Cooper (Faber & Faber, £14.99) is a masterclass in storytelling. When Brie the mouse is caught by Gorgonzola, a shop cat, it looks like life is at an end for the little rodent – until he starts to tell a wonderful story featuring a princess, a magical hill, a fearsome dragon and a cat which can grow. As Gorgonzola is caught up the story, the other mice have the opportunity to help themselves to the wide variety of cheeses the cat is supposed to be guarding. The story and the story within the story are both inspired by beautiful pictures on cheese labels, and the gorgeous artwork makes this book one to treasure.

A Bear called Paddington

Speak Up! by Rebecca Burgess (Quill Tree Books, £10.99) draws us into the world of Mia, who at 12 years of age struggles to fit in with peers who find her autism different and strange. With her best friend Charlie, Mia learns to express her true self through her music. Unbeknown to their peers, Mia and Charlie quickly become an internet sensation and must decide whether they can take the next scary step of performing live at a local talent show in this engaging story.

Kicked Out by AM Dassu (Old Barn Books, £7.99) tells the story of an unaccompanied minor, Aadam, who is facing deportation. Aadam’s friends Ali, Mark and Sami are determined to support him by raising the funds to finance his legal defence. Accused of stealing money from Mark’s mother’s home, Aadam faces hatred and racism, but as the boys work together with the help of a special friend, they come up with a plan to try to keep Aadam safe. An authentically written story, and very much of our time.

In Girls Rule: 50 Women Who Changed The World by Danielle Brown (Button Books, £12.99) we meet girls and women who have made a real difference in their communities. The author is a double Paralympic gold medallist and five-time World Champion in archery. This is a book about how to take action when something matters to you – and how to get things done. CF

