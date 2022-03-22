Outlander star Sam Heughan to release ‘deeply personal’ autobiography Waypoints in late 2022

Sam Heughan’s first autobiography, Waypoints, is billed as a ‘deeply personal’ memoir which is told against the backdrop of the West Highland Way, a move, the star said, which gave him time in his own company and the chance to challenge himself.

Heughan, along with Outlander co-star Graham MacTavish has co-authored two books, Clanlands and the Clanlands Almanac, the first of which was the precursor to the TV show, Men in Kilts.

Waypoints will be published in the UK by Radar, with a release date of 25 October 2022 and follows Heughan as he travels along the West Highland Way, explores his life and sees him reflect on the personal waypoints that define him.

Outlander star Sam Heughan (Photo: Carlo Paloni/BAFTA/Shutterstock)

According to The Book Seller, the publisher said: “With the walk itself as the backdrop to the narrative, the result is a love letter to the wild Scottish landscape that means so much to Sam, and a charming, funny, wise, and searching insight to the world through his eyes.”

Sam Heughan added: “Waypoints is a memoir with a difference. I wanted to tell the stories and share the experiences that have shaped me, but to do that I needed to challenge myself and spend some time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life. And for me there’s no better place to reflect than in the wild Scottish Highlands.”

Briony Gowlett of Radar said: “It’s a privilege to be working with Sam on his first solo project, a lead title for the Radar list. He is a hugely dedicated author who continues to grow in this space, and I feel especially excited to see this book connect with readers and show another side to Sam. Waypoints is a deeply personal journey that reveals as much to Sam about himself as it does to his readers.”

As well as writing and acting, Heughan also has an award-winning whisky, The Sassenach, and a tequila, which was released in late 2021.