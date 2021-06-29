Outlander star Sam Heughan announces new Clanlands Almanac book

Clanlands, originally conceived as a podcast that grew into TV show Men in Kilts, charts an epic road trip through Scotland with Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

Released in late 2020, Clanlands sees the duo travel by various means such as campervan, boat, kayak, motorbike and tandem, from Glencoe to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield. During the trip they explore sites such as Loch Ness, Cawdor Castle, the prehistoric Clava Cairns burial site, as well partaking activities including in playing shinty, making tartan, and, of course, tasting whisky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Clanlands Almanac book sees Sam and Graham turn tour guides once again, but this time charting traditions, legends and events that fall throughout the year in Scotland.

Readers can look forward to ‘epic tales in this seasonal meander through the wilds of Scotland.’

The synopsis reads: “From First Footing to Samhain, Fringe Festival follies to whisky lore, these beloved Scottish actors guide readers through a year of Scottish legends, locations, traditions, historical and contemporary events, sharing stories and tips as only these two chalk-and-cheese friends can.”

The Outlander star, who recently wrapped up filming of series six, tweeted the news of the new book saying: “Wait for it..We have written a NEW Book!!

THE CLANLANDS ALMANAC - it will be hitting bookshelves this November! The Almanac is an invitation to join us over 12 glorious, whisky-fuelled months in Scotland with myself and @grahammctavish”

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish at Cawdor Castle PIC: Peter Sandground

In late 2020 Sam Heughan joined us on our podcast Scran to chat about his whisky, as well as why he chose a blend over a single malt, how it was almost made in America and his re-discovered love of Scotland through filming Outlander.

The Sassenach recently won double gold for the second year in the San Francisco World Spirits Championship,

The whisky, which was launched in early 2020, is a nod to the nickname Sam’s character Jamie has given his on-screen love interest Claire on the show and realises a dream the Scots actor has had for a long time.