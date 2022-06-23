Outlander author Diana Gabaldon to appear at Edinburgh International Book Festival

The author who brought Claire and Jamie Fraser to life will be discussing her bestselling books with fans.

Diana Gabaldon will be hosting a talk called ‘The Outlander Phenomenon’ at Central Hall on Tuesday, August 23.

It is the first time she has appeared at the festival since 2014, and Ms Gabaldon will be discussing all things Outlander.

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon is appearing at Edinburgh International Book Festival 2022 (Starz)

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on the Edinburgh International Book Festival website.

The American author wrote her first Outlander book in 1991, a story about a Second World War nurse who is thrown back in time to Jacobite Scotland.

It became one of the bestselling book series’ of all time and inspired the Starz television show Outlander – starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe – which has become a global phenomenon.

There are now nine books in the Outlander series, the latest named Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone, and the sixth season of Outlander aired in summer 2022.