Debut Prize shortlistees David Goodman, Claire Wilson, Natalie Jayne Clark, Foday Mannah and Richard Strachan with performers Reuben Moran and Millie Wilson. Picture: Colin Hattersley

Authors and readers are set to flock to Stirling this weekend to share their love of the genre, from tense psychological thrillers to cosy mysteries to beloved police procedurals, writes Louise Fairbairn

We've had such scorching summer weather in most of Scotland for months it seems a shame to wish it was autumn, but crime fiction fans love the turn of the seasons, as it heralds the return of the Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival in Stirling.

This year the festival has shaken things up with the introduction of a Guest Programmer, and Sir Ian Rankin has done the event proud, enticing some huge names to the event – including Kathy Reichs, Richard Coles and Kate Atkinson – and adding a few new touches. He'll also be on stage on Friday evening discussing his long-suffering detective John Rebus with James McPherson – voice of the Rebus audiobooks – and Gray O'Brien, who recently played the DI on stage in Rebus: A Game Called Malice.

Later on the same night there is The Whisky Knight with Rankin and special guests singer-songwriter James Yorkston and Mull Historical Society’s Colin MacIntyre (who have both also made a foray into crime writing) and Natalie Jayne Clark, a whisky ambassador whose debut novel The Malt Whisky Murders is set in a distillery. There is even a limited edition whisky going on sale, created by Fife-based independent bottlers Fib Whisky. But you'll need to be quick as there are only 100 bottles available...

Gray O’Brien and Sir Ian Rankin. Picture: Jess Shurte

Clark might have reason to celebrate with that whisky, as she is on the shortlist for the Bloody Scotland Debut Prize, along with David Goodman (for A Reluctant Spy), Foday Mannah (The Search For Othella Savage), Richard Strachan (The Unrecovered) and Claire Wilson (Five By Five). The winner will be revealed on Friday night, alongside the winner of the McIlvanney Prize for Scottish Crime Novel of the Year, chosen from the shortlist of: Tariq Ashkanani (for The Midnight King); Liam McIlvanney (The Good Father); Callum McSorley (Paperboy); Denise Mina (The Good Liar) and Ian Rankin (Midnight And Blue).

You can meet the Debut Prize shortlistees in a free event at the Central Library on Friday afternoon, before the two prize winners are announced around 6pm in the Golden Lion Hotel, after which they will lead a procession – this year with a Day Of The Dead theme, with Dunblane's Rubber Chicken Theatre providing street performers – to the Albert Halls.

The festival has long supported emerging writers and this year is no different, including through possibly the most nerve-wracking event of the weekend: Pitch Perfect. This sees a group of writers pitch their novel to a panel of publishing industry figures; this year eight writers will take part with the winner receiving £1,000 to help them develop their writing. Previous winners include Alison Belsham, Matt Wesolowski, Kate Foster, Suzy Apsley, and DV Bishop, and this year's Debut Prize shortlist includes three previous Pitch Perfect finalists.

And whatever event you go to in the Albert Halls, make sure you’re there a few minutes early to see Crime In The Spotlight. This strand offers emerging authors the chance to read from their work, and gives the audience a sneak peek of the talent out there. This year there are 16 spotlighters, so keep an eye out for them this weekend – and in the future.

Kate Atkinson will appear at Bloody Scotland. Picture: Helen Clyne

But maybe you’re more keen on seeing big-name writers? Bloody Scotland has plenty of them, from Mark Billingham and Laura Lippman, to Sarah Pinborough, Jo Nesbo, Mick Herron in conversation with Nick Harkaway, to Elly Griffiths and Richard Armitage (yes, the actor; he's just published his second crime novel). And if you want big names you may never have heard of, bestsellers JD Kirk and LJ Ross are in conversation on Sunday morning – each is a self-publishing phenomenon with staggering sales figures and a fiercely loyal readership.

There are of course a whole host of other Scottish or Scotland-based authors to watch, from Daniel Aubrey to Zoe Venditozzi and all the alphabet in between, covering the country from Orkney southwards. But one of the best things about reading is all that armchair travel, and Bloody Scotland always has a strong international presence, with authors this year making the journey from Iceland, Sweden, Norway, France, India, the US, Latvia, and Canada, as well as many names from south of the Border.

If you're looking to explore police procedural novels, try Watching The Detectives with Alex Gray, Neil Lancaster, Graeme Macrae Burnet and John Sutherland, or if female serial killers are your thing, there's Deadlier Than The Male with Katy Brent, DG Coutinho and Asia Mackay.

If you like your crime fiction with a twist of the magical, how about Murder Most Speculative, featuring Ben Aaronovitch, Nicholas Binge and Adam Oyebanji, or Fatal Folklore And Ferocious Fairytales with Joey Batey, AK Benedict and William Hussey.

If you prefer your crime a little cosier, Sunday morning sees Judy Murray, Mel Pennant, Marnie Riches, and Jonathan Whitelaw chat about the lighter side of crime fiction. If you want a psychological thriller panel, how about Lies, Damned Lies And Secrets with Fiona Cummins, Daniel Hurst and Louise Jensen? Or if you like a cold case mystery, try Sins Of The Past with Pat Black and Rob Parker.

If it’s true crime that grabs you, try festival opener Setting The (Crime) Scene with authors Lin Anderson, Allan Gaw and Simon Toyne whose books feature protagonists who are, respectively, a forensic scientist, a pathologist and a forensic criminologist – chaired by former forensic pathologist Professor James Grieve. Or there's The Psychology Of Villains, where authors Alex North and Craig Robertson join professors Graham Pike and Zoe Walkington to discuss how villains are created and why they are so appealing, in the wake of the Open University creating a free course on the subject.

Fans of historical crime fiction are spoiled for choice this year, with In The Shadows Of War with Dominic Nolan, Alan Parks and David F Ross, History & Her Story with Beth Lewis, Shylashri Shankar and Laura Shepherd-Robinson plus Female Leads, History Follows featuring Lesley McDowell, SJ Parris and Ambrose Parry. There are also panels focusing on spy fiction, legal thrillers, and even witchcraft – whatever your preference, there’s a panel for you.

It wouldn’t be Bloody Scotland without a few extra-curricular events though, this year including Crime Family Fortunes, where Craig Robertson will oversee proceedings as two teams of authors go head-to-head in a crime fiction version of a popular TV quiz show. And there is also Karaoke At The Coo where songs may be performed, or possibly murdered, depending on who steps up to the mic.

And if you need some reviving fresh air, why not join the True Crime Walking Tour which runs at various times over all three days, and let Colin Sinclair take you around the city revealing tales of chilling misdeeds.

If you’re thinking about coming along but are a little nervous, just give it a go. Everyone is there because they love crime fiction, so you've got something in common! Whether it’s in a queue for a coffee, waiting for an event to begin or in the Golden Lion bar, talk to the person next to you – I’ve made some terrific friends over the years I’ve attended the festival, and that’s how most of those connections began. And if you can't make it, a selection of panels are being livestreamed to give you a flavour of the event from the comfort of your own sofa.

The only problem with Bloody Scotland? You may need to buy an extra bag to take home all the books you couldn’t resist buying and having signed…

